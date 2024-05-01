New on Paramount Plus in May 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Some of the biggest shows on Paramount Plus return with new episodes in May, including a send-off for critically acclaimed supernatural drama “Evil,” which found greater success after moving to Paramount Plus from CBS. Reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” also moved around before finding a home at Paramount Plus, where it begins its ninth season this month. For subscribers to the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan, long-running drama “The Chi” premieres the back half of its sixth season.

New documentaries on Paramount Plus in May include true crime series “Pillowcase Murders” and timely feature film “Mourning in Lod,” about clashes between Israeli and Palestinian families, plus music documentaries about U2 in Sarajevo and the veteran Lollapalooza festival.

Here are some highlights to look for on Paramount Plus in May.

New on Paramount Plus in May 2024: Top picks

'Kiss the Future'

In a time of global conflict, this documentary provides a beacon of hope sent from the past. It culminates with U2’s 1997 concert in Sarajevo, the first performance from an international musical act after the end of the war in Bosnia. It’s not just a U2 concert film, though, and director Nenad Cicin-Sain looks back to document the people of Sarajevo during the years of violence, and to show how U2 helped bring their voices to the larger world community.

“Kiss the Future” conveys the terror and despair of living through a military siege, while also showing the power of music to bring people together. U2 used their platform to draw attention to the atrocities in Sarajevo, and now this documentary continues that association so that what happened there isn’t forgotten.

Premieres May 7 on Paramount Plus

'The Chi' season 6 part 2

Fans of this Chicago-set drama have waited nearly nine months for its sixth season to resume, and they’ll finally get to see how this season’s storylines play out when “The Chi” returns with eight new episodes. Over the course of six seasons, creator Lena Waithe has chronicled the lives of residents in a close-knit community on Chicago’s Southside, as they deal with joy and tragedy, working to provide for themselves and attain a secure future.

The second half of the sixth season promises more thrills and surprising developments, along with a focus on the importance of mental health. “There are so many stereotypes about Black men. It felt like the perfect forum to explore the interiority of these men,” executive producer Justin Hillian said in the season announcement, hinting at the themes to come in these new episodes.

Premieres May 10 on Paramount Plus

'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season 9

Drag queen competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been a reality TV juggernaut since premiering 15 years ago, spawning numerous spin-offs, including the long-running all-star edition. The latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” brings back contestants ranging from all the way back in the first season of “Drag Race” to more recent editions. Two are returning for their second “All Stars” appearances, and all will be competing in the show’s signature challenges in order to win $200,000 for charity.

The judges this time around include Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, in her first season as an “All Stars” regular. They’ll be the ultimate arbiters of which drag queen ends the season by entering the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Premieres May 17 on Paramount Plus

'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'

Although it’s now a yearly single-location event in Chicago, in the 1990s Lollapalooza was a culture-defining traveling music festival, one of the cornerstones of the alternative rock movement. This three-part documentary series looks back at the entire history of Lollapalooza, from its 1991 founding by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell to its current incarnation.

In its original 1991-1997 touring format, Lollapalooza set the template for modern music festivals like Coachella, with its mix of genres and its inclusion of lifestyle and culture activities in addition to music. Starting in 2005, it’s been transformed into one of the most popular destination festivals in the U.S. Director Michael John Warren’s series, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, features extensive interviews with Farrell as he reflects on the past and future of the musical institution he built.

Premieres May 21 on Paramount Plus

'Evil' season 4

Although it’s ending with its upcoming fourth season, the supernatural drama “Evil” still has plenty of terror left to unleash. The series about a team of paranormal investigators will tackle a whole new lineup of demons this season, as it wraps up long-running storylines and possibly answers questions about the nature of existence. Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi return as the trio of demon-hunters, with Michael Emerson as their diabolical rival.

Creators Robert and Michelle King promise new scares in “a particle accelerator, a cornfield with a demon pig, in tunnels under the Vatican, in the middle of a hurricane,” continuing the show’s quirky approach to the supernatural. The characters may be facing off against dark forces, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a sense of humor as their story comes to a close.

Premieres May 23 on Paramount Plus

Originals, exclusives & premieres

5/1: Behind the Music Season 2 premiere

Behind the Music returns with new, remastered episodes updated for today’s audiences featuring new artist interviews and a reimagined visual style.



5/7: Kiss The Future premiere

An American aid worker asks U2 to help raise awareness about the siege of Sarajevo, Bosnia. The band immediately begins a series of live satellite interviews with local Sarajaevans during their 1993 ZOO TV Tour to highlight the dire situation.



5/10: The Chi Season 6 new episodes

This coming-of-age drama series centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.



5/14: Pillowcase Murders premiere

This three-part documentary series exposes one of the deadliest serial killers you’ve never heard of who preyed upon one of our most vulnerable populations: the elderly.



5/17: Mourning in Lod premiere

This film follows the fates of three Israeli and Palestinian families intertwined by an intense cycle of violence in the city of Lod, Israel while imagining a brighter dawn for the region.



5/17: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premiere

RuPaul's royalty sashay back onto the runway for a chance at snatching the All Stars crown and nabbing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.



5/17: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked Season 6 premiere

From the catfights to the backstage battles, find out what happens behind the scenes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.



5/21: LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza premiere

In the summer of '91, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane's Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.



5/23: Evil final season premiere

A psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate unexplained mysteries.



5/30: Pyramid Game premiere

After being voted the least popular student and becoming the target of school violence, Su-ji sets out to secure a spot at the top of the rank.

Library shows

May 1



Charles: The New King

PAW Patrol (Season 9)

PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue

PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights

The Mightiest (Season 1)



May 8



Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1



May 15



Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 5)



May 22



Aerial Adventures Season 1



May 29



CMT Giants (2022)

CMT Storytellers Seasons 1-2

CMT Summer Camp Seasons (2022-2023)

CMT Summer Sessions (Season 2)

Library movies

May 1

All About the Benjamins

Annihilation

Anything for Fame*

Baywatch

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Belly*

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club*

Big Jake

Big Night

Black Lotus*

Boogie Nights

Clockstoppers

Crawl

Days of Heaven

Double Jeopardy

Ella Enchanted

Everybody Wants Some!!

Faster

Fences

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Four Brothers

Frida*

Ghost

Harriet The Spy

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

How She Move*

I Know What You Did Last Summer*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer*

I'll See You in My Dreams*

Imagine That

In the Cut

Indecent Proposal

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Joy Ride

Kelly & Cal*

Kinky Boots*

Maid in Manhattan*

Margot At The Wedding*

Marvin's Room*

Mommie Dearest*

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon A Time In The West

Point Break

Revolutionary Road*

Rocketman

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Serpico

Shall We Dance?*

Shane

Sliver

Stand By Me*

Terms of Endearment

The Accused

The Back-up Plan

The Gift*

The Golden Child

The Guilt Trip

The Hateful Eight*

The Haunting

The Joy Luck Club

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Original Kings of Comedy*

The Prince Of Tides

The Terminal

True Grit

True Grit

Vantage Point

Virtuosity

What's Eating Gilbert Grape*

What's Your Number?

Zoolander 2



May 15



The Boss Baby 2: Family Business



May 18



Supernova*



May 25



National Lampoon's Van Wilder - The Rise of Taj*



May 28



3 Generations*



May 31



Black Christmas*

Sports

5/1: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

5/2: UEFA Europa League Semifinals

5/2: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals

5/4: Beyond Limits*

5/4: Course Record with Michael Breed*

5/4-5/5: PGA Tour – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

5/5: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Bristol City

5/5: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current*

5/7: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

5/8: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

5/9: UEFA Europa League Semifinals

5/9: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals

5/11: Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix*

5/11: AFC Champions League Final Leg 1

5/11-5/12: PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

5/12: Course Record with Michael Breed*

5/12: PGA Championship Preview*

5/15: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham vs. Chelsea

5/18-5/19: PGA Tour – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

5/19: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Arlington*

5/25: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Minnesota Lynx*

5/25: AFC Champions League Final Leg 2

5/25-5/26: PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

5/26: PBR – Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo*

5/26: Course Record with Michael Breed*

5/26: PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away*

Throughout May: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout May: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout May: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.



**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.