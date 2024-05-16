New HBO video gives a behind-the-scenes peek at 'House of the Dragon' season 2

"The Dance of the Dragons has fully kicked off," declares actor Ewan Mitchell about "House of the Dragon" season 2, in a brand-new video that HBO recently released, which features Mitchell's fellow castmates like Emma D'Arcy (who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and the like teasing what "HOTD" fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. (The second season debuts on HBO and Max on June 16.)

There will indeed be many battles to come in the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series as the succession war within House Targaryen ratchets up, "with armies being raised and alliances being formed," said Cooke in the two-minute clip. As for getting to portray the family feud between Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) over the Iron Throne, "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal gleefully proclaimed: "We were excited to get into it because this is the juicy part of the drama."

The actors also noted how "much bigger" the sheer scope of the second season is, from "the rapid expansion of the physical set," per D'Arcy, to there being "more a sense of the world, more a sense of the kingdoms" this time around, Cooke added. Glynn-Carney praised the work of the various teams who put together the ambitious fantasy series, a big-budget production that includes period costuming, opulent settings, intense battle sequences, striking visual effects and more. "There are experts in every corner of the room. We're all working as a team to make something pretty spectacular," said the actor.

He also jokingly added that there are, of course "loads more dragons," too. (Smith, who plays his onscreen uncle, cheekily reminded fans: "It is called 'House of the Dragon.'") In fact, it's the very presence of those dragons that will complicate the conflict even further: "Both sides have dragons," Condal said in the clip. "The stakes keep going up and up and up."

Along with the behind-the-scenes featurette, HBO also released a brand-new "House of the Dragon" trailer earlier this week, giving fans a closer peek at all of the brutality and betrayal that's been brewing since that season 1 finale, when the dragon of Aemond Targaryen (Mitchell) shockingly killed Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault).

Unlike those previous dueling trailers — which pitted D'Arcy's Rhaenyra and the Dragonstone forces against Cooke's Alicent and the rest of the King's Landing crew, making fans choose their allegiance — the new clip showcases both Team Black and Team Green. It puts on display the complicated connection both royal women, as well as some marital strife between Rhaenyra and Daemon.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "House of the Dragon" season 2, including new trailers and behind-the-scenes clips, casting info and insights, episode details and more. In the meantime, you can catch up with all of your favorite "HOTD" characters by rewatching the show's first season with a Max subscription.