New 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 clip teases Colin's bachelor party

After weeks of waiting, "Bridgerton" season 3 returns this Thursday, June 13 on Netflix with its much-anticipated part 2 and "Polin" fans have been counting down the days until they'll be reunited with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Last we saw of the friends-turned-lovers, the Bridgerton lad had — spoiler alert! — proposed to his longtime pal. And a brand-new clip shows Colin celebrating his last night of singledom before the couple's next-day nuptials.

"Bridgerton" viewers already got an early look at what to expect from the final four episodes of season 3 via the official part 2 trailer, and now we get another sneak peek at the season's back-half courtesy of this exclusive clip from IGN. In the minute-long clip, we see Colin Bridgerton at a gentlemen's club joined by his older brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) as well as bar owner Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) and John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), a new "Bridgerton" character who popped up in the first half of season 3 as a love interest for Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd).

And it looks like some good-natured ribbing has developed between the Bridgerton brothers and their sister's new courter, as Benedict teases Lord Kilmartin about being "not much of a drinker." The earl admits as such but declares that he's only hitting the sauce because he's worried that Violet Bridgerton doesn't like him and won't approve of his match with Francesca. "Our mother adores you," Benedict assures him, "but our mother also has an obsession with great love stories." (Sounds like some "Bridgerton" fans!)

When Will suggests that the bros give Kilmartin some "practical advice" in the hopes of winning their mother's favor, Benedict proclaims: "Frankly, you might consider doing something foolish, something bold. Declare yourself! Throw rocks at Francesca's window tonight!" (Colin comically disagrees with this suggestion.) "Your problem is that you're trying much too hard to be respectful," advises the elder Bridgerton. Alas, much to the men's disappointment, John declares that if he is "to be bold," he needs some time to think about it.

We'll see exactly how things progress between the Earl of Kilmartin and the young Bridgerton woman when part two of the Regency drama's third season debuts later this week. And we'll also get those promised steamy scenes between Colin and Penelope, though it looks like the reveal of Lady Whistledown's identity will throw a bit of a wrench into their newfound romance.

Showrunner Jess Bronwell recently teased to Yahoo Entertainment: “If the front half is rom-com and lightness, playfulness and awkward banter, the back half is a steadily rising arrow of tension. That little bit of chaos that you saw at the back of Episode 4, it keeps on ramping up in the back half."

Tom's Guide will keep you up to date on all intel about the back half of "Bridgerton" season 3, including any new clips and behind-the-scenes tidbits. In the meantime, you can rewatch the first two seasons of the show, as well as the first half of season 3 if you're feeling so inclined, on the streaming platform.