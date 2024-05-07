Here are all the new characters you'll be meeting in 'Bridgerton' season 3

When "Bridgerton" season 3 makes its much-awaited return to Netflix on May 16, fans of the Regency-era series will see plenty of familiar faces, including this season's romantic leads Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But along with all of the returning characters to the Ton — like Colin's many siblings, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and the like — there will be a few fresh faces thrown in the mix.

Among the newcomers introduced this season is Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, “a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town — and the ire of others,” per Deadline. In preview clips and official stills from the upcoming episodes, we see Mr. Anderson interacting with both Andoh's Lady Danbury as well as her good friend Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell). Does this spell jealousy between the besties?

As Francis told Shondaland, love is definitely on the gentleman's mind. "He hasn’t been in the ton, in London; he’s been in the countryside. Sadly, his wife passed away, and now he’s in his second chapter, as it were. He’s come back to … well, it’s lonely in the countryside," the actor said. "In all honesty, he’s come back to the ton to find love. His first marriage wasn’t a love match, and now he’s doing it for himself.”

A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix) A photo posted by on

And it seems like Lord Debling will also be rustling some feathers this season: played by Sam Phillips, the "a genial lord with unusual interests" who, with the help of considerable wealth and a noble title, will have "no shortage of interest from young ladies this season." Those young ladies seemingly include our very own Penelope Featherington — it looks like Colin Bridgerton has some romantic competition!

However, this is no regular Regency lord. He doesn’t want to live the kind of mundane, normal life. He loves wildlife, he’s a conservationist and he is a vegetarian, so he’s someone that is maybe more comfortable learning about and reading about things that maybe the other men of the ton aren’t thinking about," Phillips told Shondaland. "Having a wife hasn’t been something that he’s necessarily put first because of all his travels, because of his work. He’s just not your run-of-the-mill lord.”

A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix) A photo posted by on

Though no longer an eligible bachelor — the character married Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter) in between seasons — Harry Dankworth (played by James Phoon) will also be making his Ton debut season. Though lacking "in wit and intelligence," Prudence's new hubby "more than makes up for [that] with serious good looks."

"He’s someone who really doesn’t fit into the gender stereotype of being a man in 19th century Britain," Phoon told Shondaland about playing Dankworth. "But what I really love about that is that he doesn’t have a problem with that; he’s totally fine being in this matriarchal family, and he doesn’t mind not being the decision-maker. In fact, he loves just supporting his wife and supporting the family, cheering Penelope on and trying to make Prudence happy at all costs."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And though playing a returning character, you will see a new face as Francesca Bridgerton, with actress Hannah Dodd replacing the character's original performer Ruby Stokes, who left the show for another Netflix series, "Lockwood & Co."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Bridgerton," including casting scoop. In the meantime, you can catch up with all of your favorite characters by rewatching the first two seasons on Netflix.