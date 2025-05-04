Netflix's hit new post-apocalyptic thriller just got renewed for season 2

Netflix's latest sci-fi thriller "The Eternaut" is its best post-apocalyptic TV show in years. After debuting on the streamer last week, "The Eternaut" crashed Netflix's top 10, and fans will be happy to learn it's already been renewed for a second season.

All six episodes of season 1 were released on April 30, and it immediately became clear that Netflix had another hit on its hands. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an impressive 93% critics and an even higher 97% Popcornmeter score, showing Netflix viewers have thoroughly enjoyed it as well.

Now it seems Netflix is striking while the iron's hot. Just a few days after season 1 premiered, Deadline has confirmed "The Eternaut" will return for season 2. The streamer’s Latin American programming boss, Francisco "Paco" Ramos, spoke with the outlet about what to expect.

“Season 2 is going to be very important,” Ramos said. “It’s going to dig into a lot of sci-fi concepts that were just pointed out in Season 1, and they are going to be fully blown.”

Meanwhile, series producer Matías Mosteirin told Deadline the plan is to wrap up "The Eternaut's" story in season 2 over the course of eight more episodes: “We believe that we will manage to close the whole story in a beautiful way, with probably eight more episodes."

Season 2 will be "The Eternaut's" last

(Image credit: Marcos Ludevid/Netflix)

That "The Eternaut's" sophomore outing will be its last doesn't come as a huge surprise. The first season covered a good chunk of the Argentine sci-fi graphic novel of the same name from writer Héctor G. Oesterheld and illustrator Francisco Solano Lopez.

In a cross between “The Last of Us” and “Fallout," this Spanish-language series follows Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín) and his friends in a desperate struggle for survival after a mysterious, deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population. Soon, it becomes clear that this bizarre snowstorm is just the beginning; an alien invasion is underway, and the survivors will need to band together to keep Earth as we know becoming another casualty.

Producer Mosteirin made it clear that the show isn't looking to spin off from the story in any significant way, but rather adapt it and modernize it for the small screen.

"We feel that, artistically, that is the cycle to we need to sustain the mystique and the adventure of making the show," he told Deadline. "We want to challenge ourselves in the second season just as we challenged ourselves in the first one. We want to go for more, technically and creatively. We want to use all the knowledge we gained to do things on the second season that we didn’t manage to do on the first."

There's no word yet on when "The Eternauts" season 2 will premiere, but now that it's confirmed, it's only a matter of time before more concrete details come to light.