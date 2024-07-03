Here's why 'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount calls season 4 'a beautiful train wreck'

Lucien Laviscount's Alfie was pretty busy last season on "Emily in Paris" — at the end of season 3 of the Netflix dramedy, the British heartthrob (spoiler alert!) broke up with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) after he realized she had feelings for Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Alas, if you've been shipping Emily and Gabriel getting together, things are now complicated by the fact that, though he and Camille (Camille Razat) are no longer a couple, she is pregnant with his child. And Emily herself seems to be cozying up to a hunky new guy in Italy.

So does that mean no Alfie in "Emily in Paris" season 4? Rest assured; the well-suited banker will be back. Despite his break-up with Emily, "I don't think it means Alfie is out of the picture," showrunner Darren Star told Entertainment Weekly. "I think Alfie is already very much embedded in the lives of these characters and work and everything like that. So the question moving forward is, how so? He works with Gabriel, he worked with Emily, but it's definitely going to be a lot more fraught next season."

And based on those new photos shared by Netflix ahead of season 4, Alfie is very much back in the mix with Emily and the rest of the returning cast, which includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily's boss Sylvie Grateau, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery as coworkers Julien and Luc, and Ashley Park as Emily's bestie Mindy. And Laviscount himself recently gave fans a little taste of what to expect in a July interview with Marie Claire Australia.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"It’s fair to say season 3 ended with a few cliffhangers. This season those questions definitely get answered," the actor told the outlet. "The train doesn’t stop. It’s a little bit more hectic than previous seasons in that true, daring style. This season is also a bit more emotional for Alfie. Fans can expect a beautiful train crash."

He also detailed how it's felt being part of such a huge success like "Emily in Paris." The third season of the French-set series garnered 117.6 million hours viewed and landed in the Top 10 in 93 countries in its first week alone, per Variety.

"I don’t think my feet have been able to touch the ground. Shooting the show was also my first time in Paris," Laviscount said. "You don’t realize how many people you can touch with what we’re doing until you take on a project of [this] scale. It’s nice to see the reaction when the show comes out and see how far that reaches."

And speaking of large-scale projects, Laviscount has been one of the various names thrown around on James Bond predictions list. Though the actor didn't confirm or deny the rumors, he did offer up his favorite Bond actor: "Daniel Craig. Although Pierce Brosnan was my Bond introduction."



Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights and character descriptions. In the meantime, you can catch up with Alfie, Emily and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.

