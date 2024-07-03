Fox just launched one of the best free streaming services in the UK — what you need to know about Tubi

Fox launched its popular free streaming service, Tubi, in the U.K. on July 2. This expansion marks a huge step in Tubi's global growth strategy and provides U.K. viewers with access to a broad (and surprisingly decent) library of free, on-demand content.

Tubi, which Fox acquired in 2020, has been a major player in the ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) market in the U.S. Known for its extensive array of movies, TV shows, and original content, Tubi offers a cost-free alternative to subscription-based services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus.

With the U.K. launch, Tubi aims to tap into a new audience eager for diverse and accessible entertainment options. The platform promises to deliver thousands of hours of content across various genres, including drama, comedy, horror (a personal favourite), documentaries, and kids' programming.

U.K. viewers can expect a mix of beloved classics and contemporary hits when they visit the streamer. Tubi has actually launched with more than 20,000 movies and TV shows, including content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

After taking a look through the library myself, I was surprised to find excellent movies there, some being “Nerve”, “American Psycho”, “Wonder Woman”, and even “The Terminator”. I didn’t need to sign up either, meaning I can go straight onto the website or app and start streaming content whenever.

However, signing up is helpful if you want to save your favourites, pick up where you left off, and set your preferences when it comes to your desired content. It's completely free to make an account, so there's no harm in it.

I also discovered one of the key features of Tubi: its very simple interface that makes it easy to browse and discover new content. The platform’s recommendation engine helps tailor suggestions based on viewing habits, which ensures that you can quickly find shows and movies that match your interests. Tubi’s model is entirely ad-supported too, giving you access to all content for free, with the occasional advertisement break (but for the impressive selection of content, this is totally fine).

The launch of Tubi in the U.K. comes at a time when the streaming market is increasingly competitive. Services like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and All 4 already offer free, ad-supported content, while platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video dominate the subscription space. However, Tubi's solid library and free access set it apart from these options, and it could potentially attract a larger user base looking for more variety and cost-effective viewing.

For now, U.K. viewers can enjoy the immediate benefits of Tubi’s launch with access to free, high-quality entertainment. Start streaming some worthy movies and shows on the Tubi website now or download the app on your phone.