3 best free shows streaming on Tubi right now

Want to find something new to watch without spending a dime? We suggest you head on over to Tubi and find a new TV show to watch.

Tubi is already one of our favorite free streaming services when it comes to finding no-cost movies to watch. But there are tons of excellent TV shows there to watch, too. You don't have to sign up and you don't have to subscribe to anything. Plus, there's a little bit of everything to watch, from retro favorites to new shows currently airing on major networks.

The hardest thing is trying to figure out what to watch first. That's why we've done the hard work for you. Here are some of our favorite picks that you can start with and keep going from there. Below, find three of our favorite free TV shows on Tubi.

'Heartland'

This Canadian family drama is based on the book series of the same name by Lauren Brooke. It follows the Fleming-Bartlett family, who live on a horse ranch in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta. Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) is a horse whisperer of sorts, and she helps those who have been through trauma on the family ranch. Beyond that, this heartfelt series follows all the drama that comes attached to living on the horse farm with its day-to-day operation.

Watch on Tubi

'Lovecraft Country'

Adapted from Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name, "Lovecraft Country" follows Korean War veteran Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he travels across the segregated United States in the 1950s with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) while searching for his missing father. Along the way, they encounter terrifying racist threats as well as monsters seemingly ripped from the pages of horror author H.P. Lovecraft's stories.

Watch on Tubi

'Swamp Thing'

Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) returns to her Louisiana hometown to investigate a virus that seemingly originated in the swamp. She partners with scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) to determine the source, but Alec is killed while exposing an illegal operation dumping waste in the swamp. But it seems he may not truly be gone, as Alec's memories merge with the swamp's plant life, creating a being called Swamp Thing. With regenerative abilities and control over plant growth, Swamp Thing works with Abby to figure out how to stop the virus while fighting against other supernatural phenomena.

Watch on Tubi