Forget the Fire TV Stick — Huge Best Buy sale has Roku Streaming Sticks from $29

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

EDITOR'S CHOICE: If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon