Forget the Fire TV Stick — Huge Best Buy sale has Roku Streaming Sticks from $29
Save big on streaming with these Roku deals
Roku makes some of our favorite streaming devices on the market. We love Roku Streaming Sticks due to their clean interface, excellent performance and affordable prices — so don't miss this huge Roku streaming sale at Best Buy.
The best streaming device we've reviewed, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $39 at Best Buy. With full 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and plenty of apps, it offers pretty much everything you could want out of a streaming stick. It's currently on sale for $10 off. Or, if you want a streaming device and soundbar in one, the Roku Streambar is $99 at Best Buy ($30 off.) It provides 4K streaming and clear, loud sound in a sleek package.
Roku deals — Quick links
- shop all Roku deals at Best Buy
- Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy
- Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
Roku deals — Best sales now
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. Although the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our top choice, in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive streaming device.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy
EDITOR'S CHOICE: If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Roku Streambar is great if you want a compact audio solution for your TV that also gives you access to Roku's smart TV user interface. While $99 isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for it, the price is still right if you're looking for a good soundbar without breaking the bank.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.