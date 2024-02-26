Epic iPad sale at Amazon and Best Buy — here's my top 3 deals with up to $150 off
Apple's best tablets are being slashed in price at Amazon and Best Buy
Some iPad models might get refreshed in 2024, but in the meantime, there are huge opportunities to save on current-gen models. Whether you're looking for speedy gaming performance or ultimate portability, these iPad deals have you covered.
Right now the 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $449 at Amazon. It's easily one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen. We rank it as the best tablet on the market due to its super-fast M1 chip, great display, and long battery life. It's currently on sale for $150 off, its lowest price ever. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.
Plus, the 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) is $249 at Best Buy ($80 off.) It's the cheapest iPad you can get right now, although note that it's sold for as low as $229 in the past. Despite its affordable price tag, it still offers fast performance and almost 12-hour battery life.
Keep scrolling for more of the best iPad deals. Plus, check out the best laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.
iPad deals — Quick links
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
- 10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
iPad deals
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $419 @ B&H Photo
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy | $599 @ Target
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.