Epic iPad sale at Amazon and Best Buy — here's my top 3 deals with up to $150 off

Some iPad models might get refreshed in 2024, but in the meantime, there are huge opportunities to save on current-gen models. Whether you're looking for speedy gaming performance or ultimate portability, these iPad deals have you covered.

Right now the 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $449 at Amazon. It's easily one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen. We rank it as the best tablet on the market due to its super-fast M1 chip, great display, and long battery life. It's currently on sale for $150 off, its lowest price ever. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

Plus, the 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) is $249 at Best Buy ($80 off.) It's the cheapest iPad you can get right now, although note that it's sold for as low as $229 in the past. Despite its affordable price tag, it still offers fast performance and almost 12-hour battery life.

Keep scrolling for more of the best iPad deals. Plus, check out the best laptop deals at Amazon and Best Buy.

iPad deals

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Right now it's on sale for $249, which is $80 off.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon