Max just gave customers a massive free upgrade — here's what's coming

﻿Max is one of the best streaming services. In fact, it's our pick for the best streaming service we've reviewed, thanks to its combination of Warner Bros. Discovery content, including HBO originals and live sports streaming.

Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we’ve been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the U.S. We believe that the best place for that content for now is within the Standard and Premium tiers. This update ensures that subscribers can continue to enjoy that coveted access within Max, while also enabling ongoing investment in our premium sports and news portfolio JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving Max users a serious upgrade on that last part. In late 2023, Max announced the Bleacher Report Sports add-on, which gives subscribers access to live sports streaming for an additional $9.99 a month.

The add-on was initially launched as a free perk, with subscribers having to start paying in February 2024 if they wanted to keep the feature. But that never happened and now, it looks like it never will.

Max announced today (Feb. 26) that the B/R Sports add-on will remain free for Standard and Premium plans. That's a big win for subscribers, as this live sports feature offers over 1,700 live games and events from the NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, tennis, NCAA basketball, U.S. Soccer, cycling, and more. Not many other streaming services offer that many games in their standard plans unless they're a sports-focused streaming service like ESPN Plus.

Likely, this comes down to the volatility in the sports streaming landscape in 2025. Already we've seen Hulu + Live TV and Fubo merge, then Disney/Fox/Warner Bros. Discovery joint venture Venu Sports shut down before it even started rolling out.

That was swiftly followed by DirecTV announcing MySports, after which Fox announced a new sports and news streaming service that will come by the end of 2025. Finally, Disney revealed it's adding more ESPN content to Disney Plus and launching a standalone ESPN service (that isn't ESPN Plus) in fall 2025.

In short, the streaming wars have transitioned to the sports streaming wars, and it's clear that Max has now entered the arena.

Here's the catch — not everyone wins

If you're a Standard or Premium Max subscriber, this is great news. And to be clear, at $16.99 a month, getting live sports in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos alongside HBO originals, Warner Bros. movies and more is objectively good value.

But for those who are on the ad-supported Max plans to save a bit of money, unfortunately, this announcement is actually a downgrade for you.

In this announcement, Max revealed that starting March 30, the B/R Sports add-on and CNN Max will no longer be available on the Basic with Ads plan. This means that it also won't be available with the Disney Plus, Hulu, Max Bundle With Ads Plan, which at $16.99 a month is probably the best deal in streaming. That's a genuine disappointment.

If you want to keep your live sports, you'll need to upgrade to a higher-priced plan without ads. That means you'll need the Standard plan ($16.99 a month), the Premium plan ($20.99 a month) or the Disney Plus, Hulu, Max Bundle No Ads Plan ($29.99 a month). The two Max-only plans also have annual rates if you want to save money, but neither comes close to the $9.99 a month price point of the Basic With Ads Max plan.