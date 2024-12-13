'Captain America: Brave New World' teases new villain in special look trailer

On your left! A new trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World” has dropped, showing off the MCU's highly anticipated superhero adventure. And despite a disappointing run for the MCU in recent years, the latest Captain America venture looks promising enough to finally break its slump.

After last month saw the first official trailer drop, Marvel has rolled out a new "special look" at what to expect in the upcoming movie. For the first time, we get an extended look at Danny Ramirez's character, Joaquin Torres, in the Falcon suit now that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is rocking Cap's shield and moniker. Check out the trailer below:

The action-packed spot is packed with explosions, political intrigue and dynamic shots of the heroes along with Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross and Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder. We also got to see more of the two high-flying heroes soaring above the remains of the Celestial Tiamut.

"The world is on the brink of war. It's my job to fix it," Wilson says in the trailer, later adding: "Somebody's pulling the strings on everything."

We get a glimpse of said villain pulling the strings, though it's little more than a shadowy figure. It's believed to be Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns a.k.a. The Leader, who makes his MCU return 16 years after his debut in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." He delivers a cryptic message to Wilson: "Captain America, you don't even know what this is."

Of course, this is a Marvel movie, and there's no passing on the baton without a little bit of grief. The trailer ends with a little snippet of back-and-forth banter as Danny and Sam argue who wore it better: "Tell me I don't make your old gear look brand new."

“Captain America: Brave New World” hits theaters on February 14, 2025. If you're looking to revisit the MCU while you wait, be sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order in the meantime.

