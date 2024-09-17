5 best shows like 'Tell Me Lies' to stream right now

Based on Carola Lovering’s novel, "Tell Me Lies" has been Hulu's sexy teen soap opera hit since its release in 2022. It's back for season 2 and the romantic drama has people buzzing already, even though we're only a handful of episodes into it this month. Meaghan Oppenheimer is the mind behind the show and manages to capture the tumultuous, unhealthy relationships of young adults.

If you can't get enough and want more like it, we're sharing some shows like "Tell Me Likes" that are available on streaming. The sparks between various couples will keep you warm as temperatures start to fall.

'Normal People'

Set in Ireland, "Normal People" is a mini-series based on a 2018 novel by Sally Rooney. It tells the story of Marianne and Connell, who are from the same small town and go to the same school but are incredibly far apart in social standing and personality. Connell is outgoing, athletic, and popular; meanwhile, Marianne is academic and somewhat of a social outcast. Despite their differences, their lives intertwine, and a romance blooms between the characters, especially as their lives evolve into college years.

You'll appreciate that this romance is not as unhealthy as "Tell Me Lies." However, it definitely has plenty of sizzle, but nothing that is exploitive or gratuitous. It's a story of growing up, finding yourself, and breaking free of the bonds of your childhood.

Watch on Hulu

'You'

"You" explored unhealthy obsessions before "Tell Me Lies" came our way. Based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, the show's first season focuses on Joe's worsening all-consuming interest in Guinevere (usually called Beck). He uses all means necessary, including social media and technology, to track her whereabouts. He even goes so far as to remove certain obstacles, such as friends and an ex-boyfriend, who could get in the way of his romance with her.

Penn Badgley does a phenomenal job of portraying Joe's sinister, single-minded nature. He is an exciting character to watch throughout the entire series.

Watch on Netflix

'Behind Her Eyes'

If a complicated love triangle is more your speed, you'll want to check out "Behind Her Eyes." Like the other shows on our list, this one is also based on a book. It's based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, telling the story of Louise, a single mom who finds a job as a secretary in a psychiatrist's office. However, one night at a bar, she bumps into her future boss and begins a romantic tryst with him. Things get a little complicated when she finds out he's married and even more so when she forms a friendship with his wife.

You may find the beginning part of this mini-series a tad slow, but things start to pick up. Plus, you don't want to miss the shocker of an ending that will make watching this show worthwhile.

Watch on Netflix

'Cruel Summer'

"Cruel Summer" has got all the heat you need for bidding summer adieu. In this anthology series, we go back to the '90s, with the first season focusing on two teenage girls, Jeanette and Kate. Kate goes missing, leaving Jeanette to wonder what happened while adopting numerous aspects of her life. Meanwhile, season 2 focuses on three friends, Megan, Isabella, and Luke, which turns into a bizarre love triangle with a horrifying conclusion.

Sadly, we only have two seasons of this series, but plenty is still for you to enjoy. You'll end up feeling sorry for everyone involved, whether they are the victim or the villain. Plus, while it screams high school drama, there is far more to the story than you realize.

Watch on Hulu

'Conversations With Friends'

This is another Irish-based mini-series that you don't want to miss. It's based on another novel by Sally Rooney and focuses on two college students, Frances and Bobbi, who develop a complicated relationship with the married couple, Melissa and Nick. It may not have the intense plotline as "Tell Me Lies," but the relationships between the characters will captivate you. That's one of the highlights of the series, and many people have praised the acting of all four main actors in the show.

Sadly, this show has been removed from Hulu. However, it is available to rent on other streaming networks. It's worth watching, and you will not be disappointed, especially if you love relationship-focused dramas. Plus, if you happen to be a fan of the book, you'll be pleased to know this series stayed pretty close to it.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple