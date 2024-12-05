5 best shows like 'A Man on the Inside' to watch right now on Netflix, Peacock and more

Looking for something to watch after "A Man on the Inside"? The show has been the latest original comedy to become a hit for Netflix, and I'm not surprised. Not only does it star Ted Danson, but it was created by TV comedy series legend Michael Schur. So if you've already binged through it, I'm not surprised.

But you're looking for something to watch next. Luckily, Danson and Schur are both household names due to their storied TV careers, including their pairing on "The Good Place" with Ted Danson as one of the show's stars and Schur creating the beloved sitcom.

Honestly, I could come up with a list of five great shows like 'A Man on the Inside' to watch right now that feature Ted Danson or were created by Michael Schur. And I nearly did. Only one show on this list isn't connected to either of them. But I tried to branch out just a little to give you some shows you maybe wouldn't think to watch next.

So without further ado, here are the five best shows like 'A Man on the Inside' to watch right now on Netflix, Peacock and more after you're done binge-watching Danson and Schur's latest hit.

'The Good Place' (Netflix)

"The Good Place" stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, who is ... well, she's dead. She got hit by a truck, and now she's in the "the Good Place." The only problem? She's not exactly a good person, and if the "architect" Michael (Ted Danson) who built the place finds out, she could be sent to "the Bad Place."

This show is unequivocally brilliant. Danson is a delight playing Michael, a much more complex character than he first appears. It's also probably Michael Schur's best sitcom and runs a perfect 53 episodes over four seasons. Not too short, not too long and it's definitely the first thing you should watch after "A Man on the Inside."

Watch all 4 seasons on Netflix now

'Parks and Recreation' (Peacock)

"Parks and Recreation" stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a well-meaning bureaucrat for the small fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. As a mockumentary sitcom, it follows Leslie and the other members of the show's large ensemble cast of Pawnee residents as they go about their daily lives.

That large ensemble cast is a bit of a structural difference from "A Man on the Inside," which has a decently sized recurring cast but only four main cast members. Still, Schur's signature brand of comedy is front and center in both shows. So if the humor of "A Man on the Inside" does it for it, you should definitely check out "Parks and Recreation."

Watch all 7 seasons on Peacock now

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Netflix/Peacock)

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is (feigns shock) another sitcom from Schur. I know you're probably thinking, "Shouldn't shows from other creators be on this list?" But honestly, Schur just makes some of the best sitcoms, as you're well aware of after watching "A Man on the Inside."

You're also now probably familiar with Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Pacific View Retirement Community's managing director Didi in the show. In "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" though, she takes on a very different role as Detective Rosa Diaz, one of the member's of Brooklyn's 99th precinct. If you want a cop show that's as much about the daily lives of those solving crimes as it is about the crime itself —something in common with "A Man on the Inside" — then this comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher is for you.

Watch all 8 seasons on Netflix or Peacock now

'Upload' (Prime Video)

"Upload" stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, a 27-year-old computer genius who, unfortunately for him, dies at the beginning of the series. But all hope isn't lost for Nathan because his consciousness is "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife called Lakeview.

There are a couple of reasons to watch "Upload" after "A Man on the Inside." First, they both involve the main character investigating a potential crime or conspiracy at a retirement home ... of sorts. They also both come from similar creative minds — "Upload" is created by Greg Daniels, who partnered with Schur on "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." And finally, unlike the other shows on this list, "Upload" is still ongoing. So you have another new show to watch when season 4 arrives (likely next year).

Watch seasons 1-3 on Prime Video now

'Monk' (Netflix/Peacock)

When you talk about beloved private detective comedies, it's impossible to leave out "Monk." This comedy drama stars Tony Shalhoub as Adrain Monk, a private investigator with OCD, and phobias galore. He works with the San Francisco Police Department to solve unconventional cases all while investigating his wife's unsolved murder.

So clearly, there's a lot in common with "A Man on the Inside." Both involve a private eye in San Francisco. Both involve a main character dealing with the loss of their wife. But "Monk" is a comedy drama rather than a sitcom for a reason, so watch it if you're looking for something a bit more serious that still packs some humor.

Watch all 8 seasons on Netflix or Peacock now