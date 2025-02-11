7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Feb 11-17)

It’s set to be a massive week of new movies across the best streaming services with almost every platform offering subscribers something new to stream this week.

Picking a highlight is no easy task, but some of the movies I expect will get plenty of stream over Valentine’s Day weekend include “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” on Peacock and “The Gorge” on Apple TV Plus. Meanwhile, Netflix offers the rom-com “La Dolce Villa," and Prime Video has a unique action-thriller called “Broken Rage.” If that wasn’t enough, over on PVOD, “Better Man” and “Flight Risk” are swapping cinemas for home streaming.

If you’re planning a movie marathon for Valentine’s Day (whether with a partner, friend, or family member), you’re spoiled for choice. So, to help you pick what to watch first, I’m rounding up the top new movies you can stream this week down below. And be sure to check out our companion guide covering all the best new TV shows you can binge-watch this week as well.

‘Better Man’ (PVOD)

Better Man | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) – Robbie Williams, Michael Gracey, Jonno Davies - YouTube Watch On

Considering “Better Man” has endured the ignominy of being labeled a box office bomb you might think that nobody is talking about this musical biographical which charts the rise to fame of British popstar Robbie Williams. But that’s far from the case. Online debates have raged for weeks over the level of global recognition enjoyed by the former Take That member, and “Better Man” has also courted interest because of its unique lead character.

In “Better Man,” Williams plays himself, but only through voice, because the protagonist of this movie is a CGI monkey. The reason? In the singer's own words, he feels “less evolved than other people.” Helmed by “The Greatest Showman” director Michael Gracey, “Better Man” is an energetic musical movie boasting a catalog of pop anthems and some creative filmmaking. Whether you’re a Robbie super fan or not, it’s worth watching "Better Man."

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 11

‘Omni Loop’ (Hulu)

Omni Loop - Official Trailer | Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri | In theaters September 20 - YouTube Watch On

I’m a huge fan of time loop movies, so “Omni Loop” had my attention based on the name alone, but when you throw in Ayo Edebiri, then this Hulu flick most definitely has a spot reserved in my watchlist. It was also warmly received following its limited theatrical release last year, scoring a solid 83% on Rotten Tomatoes . However, its significantly lower 49% audience score does suggest it might have some divisive elements, or perhaps its time loop logic doesn’t hold up to scrutiny (an unfortunately common sin in the subgenre).

Zoya (Mary-Louise Parker) is a quantum physicist who discovers she has a black hole growing in her chest (yes, really) and is given just a week left to live. To avoid this grim fate, she purposefully enters a time loop, and teams up with a gifted student (Edebiri) to research a way to save her life, and perhaps even unlock the mysteries of time travel along the way. That’s a pretty darn fantastic premise for a movie, and I’ll be streaming this one for sure.

Watch on Hulu from February 11

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ (Peacock)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Everybody’s favorite hot mess returns this week in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”, the fourth installment in the long-running franchise and potentially the finale (though, I seem to recall, 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby” being touted as the final ride as well). Hitting theaters in the U.K., where Jones is practically a cultural touchstone, in the U.S. "Bridget Jones 4" is skipping the cinemas and will instead head straight to Peacock. Perfect for a Valentine’s Day stream.

“Mad About the Boy” opens with Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) re-entering the dating pool following the passing of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Of course, this is a Bridget Jones movie, so drama soon follows as she’s torn between a much younger man (Leo Woodall) and a more age-appropriate match (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Fans will also be pleased to know that Hugh Grant makes a return as Daniel Cleaver after a mere cameo in the last one.

Watch on Peacock from February 13

‘Broken Rage’ (Prime Video)

『Broken Rage』予告映像｜プライムビデオ - YouTube Watch On

“Broken Rage” is one of the more original movies you’re likely to watch, not just this week, but all year long. Directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, he also stars in the movie that centers on a hitman (played by Kitano) caught between two warring factions, the police and the yakuza. In this chaos, he’s tasked with coming out on top, or at the very least, coming out still alive. Fans of gritty action flicks are probably very interested right now.

So, you may be wondering what exactly makes this movie unique. You see, “Broken Rage” is a movie split into two distinct halves. The first is a gritty crime thriller, but the second portion retells the same story only in the form of a self-parodying comedy. It sounds like a strange mixture, but clocking in at barely more than an hour long, it may be an experiment worth observing, if only for the sake of satisfying your curiosity.

Watch on Prime Video from February 13

‘La Dolce Villa’ (Netflix)

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers have shown a dependable attraction to romantic comedies set in picturesque places (see last year’s “Find Me Falling” and “Lonely Planet” as proof), and “La Dolce Villa” is the streamer’s latest effort to appeal to lovelorn viewers. Of course, its release the day before Valentine’s Day is certainly no coincidence, and I expect this movie will very quickly rocket up the Netflix most-watched list because of its strong seasonal appeal.

Set in the stunning location of Italy, Eric (Scott Foley) is an American businessman who travels to the European country to stop his daughter (Maia Reficco) from spending all her money restoring an old villa. However, once Eric arrives in Italy, the country works its magic and presents him with intense beauty, incredible food and romance with the local mayor (Violante Placido).

Watch on Netflix from February 13

‘Flight Risk’ (PVOD)

Flight Risk (2025) Official Trailer - Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace - YouTube Watch On

If you’re craving some excitement this week, “Flight Risk” is landing on premium video-on-demand platforms. While I would struggle to recommend this Mel Gibson flick myself, if you set your expectations to relatively low, and don’t demand more than an easy-to-follow action-thriller, you might have some fun with this one. But you will have to tolerate a clunky and very cheesy script and an extremely overcommitted villainous turn from Mark Wahlberg.

Madolyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) is a U.S. Air Marshall transporting a fugitive (Topher Grace) across the Alaskan wilderness so that he can testify against a notorious mob boss. Charting a small airplane to take them to Anchorage, they meet pilot Daryl Booth (Wahlberg). Once in the air, it becomes clear that not everybody is who they claim to be, and with no escape at 30,000 feet, the cramped airplane cabin becomes the setting for an intense standoff.

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 14

‘The Gorge’ (Apple TV Plus)

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“The Gorge” has got the attention of most of the Tom’s Guide streaming team, and for a good reason: Not only does the pre-release trailer present an intriguing look at the upcoming action-thriller, but its core premise is seriously hooky. I’m pretty disappointed this Apple TV Plus original is opting to skip cinemas (but not surprised after Apple endured a string of theatrical bombs), but still, I can’t wait to stream this one over the holiday weekend.

“The Gorge” centers on two highly trained operatives (Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller), who have each been assigned to guard towers on either side of an enormous gorge. Unaware of what lurks in the deep chasm in front of them, their mission proves to be vitally important when a mysterious evil awakens. Also starring Sigourney Weaver, and directed by Scott Derrickson (Who helmed 2012’s excellent “Sinister”), I’m expecting good things.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from February 14