7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (March 11-17)

It’s set to be another bumper week for new movies across the best streaming services with Netflix, Max, Hulu and Paramount Plus all offering new films for subscribers to enjoy. That’s before I even touched on the new releases heading to PVOD platforms.

As for my pick of the week, it’s hard to look past “Anora” making its grand entrance on Hulu. The Sean Baker movie was the big winner at the 97th Academy Awards scooping five Oscars, including the much coveted Best Picture gong. Other noteworthy new movies include Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi original, “The Electric State,” and the Disney Plus debut of “Moana 2.”

So, if you’re looking for something new to watch this week, here’s your guide to all the top new movies you can stream over the next seven days. And also make sure to check out our guide to the best new TV shows you can binge-watch this week.

‘Better Man’ (PVOD)

Musical biopics are very much in vogue in Hollywood. While the likes of Elton John and Queen may enjoy more name recognition in the U.S., this big-screen retelling of Robbie Williams’ rise to fame is arguably the strongest of the bunch. Helmed by Michael Gracey, the director of “The Great Showman,” this cinematic musical is a must-see even if you don’t have Robbie’s many smash hit tunes in your Spotify playlist.

Charting the eccentric English singer's rise from a member of the pop group Take That, through to his successful solo career, and without shying away from the difficulties and pressure that come with fame, “Better Man” is a remarkably well-made musical. Oh, and Robbie Williams is played by a CGI monkey (with the real Williams voicing himself). It’s a slightly strange choice, but also fitting for a musician who has always been unconventional.

Stream on Paramount Plus from March 11

‘I'm Still Here’ (PVOD)

Fresh from its win in the Best International Film category at the 2025 Oscars, “I’m Still Here” arrives on premium streaming platforms. Anchored by an awards-nominated performance from Fernanda Torres, it’s a biographical drama that is both deeply harrowing, but also hugely uplifting. Torres is electric in the leading role and will have you gripped from the drop.

Based on the memoir of the same name, it’s set before, during and after the 1964 Brazilian coup d'état. Torres plays Eunice Paiva, a mother to five children forced to take on the sole leadership of the family household when her husband (Selton Mello) is arrested following a military raid. Desperate for answers, Eunice shows remarkable strength and an unwavering commitment to discover exactly what happened to her husband.

Buy or rent on Amazon from March 11

‘Moana 2’ (Disney Plus)

Since its launch, “Moana” has consistently been one of the most popular movies on Disney Plus. A follow-up flick was only a matter of time. The only surprise was it took this long. But last year, “Moana 2” sailed into theaters, and was another box office hit for the House of Mouse. After its theatrical run over the holidays, and a brief stint on PVOD, “Moana 2” is now arriving on Disney Plus, and it’s probably going to dominate the charts for months.

“Moana 2” is a sequel that doesn’t deviate far from the course charted by the first movie, but considering “Moana’s” enduring popularity, that’s hardly a dealbreaker. It sees Moana (again voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho) embark on a fresh adventure with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and a new group of loveable friends.

This time Moana and pals are on a mission to break an ancient curse and bring the people of the ocean together. Expect slapstick humor, earworm songs and some of the best ocean animation you’ll ever see.

Watch on Disney Plus from March 12

‘Control Freak’ (Hulu)

Hulu appears to be keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to its new dark thriller “Control Freak.” And that's only serving to increase my interest levels. I’ve always thought the best efforts in this genre thrive on a sense of the unknown, and “Control Freak” is a seemingly twisted tale I can’t wait to experience when it arrives on Hulu on March 13.

As for confirmed details, it stars Kelly Marie Tran as Val, a motivational speaker plagued by an uncontrollable itch on her head. Having an itch you just can’t scratch is a horrible sensation that we can all relate to, but this burning pain seems significantly more sinister in nature. “Control Freak” looks like the perfect pick this week if you’re craving a thriller that will keep you guessing till the end.

Watch on Hulu from March 13

‘The Parenting’ (Max)

Max is set to debut a new original this week called “The Parenting,” and its kooky premise has caught my attention. Starring Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn as a couple planning a plush weekend getaway at a remote country house to introduce their respective parents, things go off the rails when they discover the rental home is also host to a 400-year-old poltergeist.

The off-the-wall premise was enough to convince me to add this one to my watch list, but the supporting cast, including Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris and Brian Cox, is what’s really got my attention.

Plus, the movie reportedly blends horror with a thick dose of comedy, which is a recipe I can’t wait to watch unfold. Let’s hope “The Parenting” can live up to its excellent cast list, and its clear potential when it arrives on Max this week.

Watch on Max from March 13

'The Electric State' (Netflix)

It’s a big week for Netflix as the world’s biggest streaming service debuts its most expensive movie ever (its budget is reportedly an eye-watering $320 million). Based on the Simon Stålenhag illustrated novel of the same name, and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (the directing team behind “Avengers: Endgame”), “The Electric State” has enjoyed a serious marketing push from Netflix, but the early reviews have got me worried it'll be a dud.

Set in a reimagined version of the ‘90s, it follows an orphaned teen (Millie Bobby Brown) teaming up with a wisecracking robot sidekick to find her long-lost brother. Along for the ride is a smuggler (Chris Pratt) as the two navigate a ruined U.S. impacted by a technology meltdown.

Whether this movie will justify its mammoth budget is the big question, but it certainly looks like it’ll bring blockbuster thrills to Netflix viewers at home.

Watch on Netflix from March 14

'Anora' (Hulu)

Fresh from cleaning up at the 2025 Oscars including wins in Best Picture and Best Directing, “Anora” is heading to Hulu.

Spearheaded by a star-making turn from Mikey Madison (for which she won Best Actress), and combining energetic drama with dark comedy and timely social commentary, “Anora” has all the ingredients to leave a strong impression. Plus, Yura Borisov’s supporting turn is simply wonderful.

The movie centers on the eponymous “Anora”, a young sex worker living in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn. Becoming involved with the arrogant and immature son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, they develop a transactional relationship that escalates into a whirlwind marriage.

Anora sees this as a chance to live the luxurious life she’s always craved, but subsequent events see the situation quickly spiral, and Anora is soon backed into a corner.

Watch on Hulu from March 17