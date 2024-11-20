7 best movie musicals of all time, ranked

Anything goes when it comes to musicals. Any theater kid will tell you that the stage is where they learned there’s a place for whatever particular freak flag they’re flying. Whether it’s theater camp or a local production, the stage has offered a haven for just about every clique out there. Just pluck a kid from every cafeteria table in “High School Musical” and you’ve got yourself a musical cast.

Given the often varied interests and quirks of the theater population, it’s no surprise the wide gamut of subjects, genres, cultures, time periods and music styles that make up the best and brightest musicals. To boot, there are quite a few barometers to judge installments in the genre: vocals, the music itself, the set, the script, choreography, innovation, cultural impact and showmanship.

“Music Man Jr.” was my first musical stint around fifth grade, and I later went on to go to the theater camp French Woods Fest, which I’ve always considered my home away from home, a la Hogwarts. As a typical angsty Avril Lavigne wannabe, I peaked when I skateboarded down the aisle during the opening of my local “High School Musical” production. Suffice to say, there’s a home for all of us under the bright stage lights. Musicals like “Rocky Horror” and “Sweeney Todd” are proof of that.

So, between films like “Rent” and “Hamilton,” here are the seven best movie musicals of all time, ranked in descending order, that you can stream right now. If your favorites didn’t make the cut, you’re not alone. I spent hours going back and forth between the classics, cult classics that redefined the genre, and musicals that are just too good to leave off.

7. 'The Greatest Showman'

The Greatest Showman | Official HD Trailer #1 | 2017 - YouTube Watch On

I went back and forth between “Grease” and “The Greatest Showman” for a full 30 minutes. I know, “Grease” is a pivotal classic, but the Hugh Jackman-led film is the movie musical equivalent of the theater experience: a bunch of misfits coming together and creating a found family. There’s also no denying that “Grease” hasn’t exactly aged well. To boot, the complex soundtrack and stellar vocals of “The Greatest Showman” stand a bit stronger (I know, I know, even I’m scandalized by this hot take, but I have to be objective).

The circus crowd is a lot like the theater community, which powers the movie’s plot. The film centers on the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and the formation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus in the 1800s. With an often haunting and inspirational soundtrack, the vocals are as breathtaking as the unique circus stunts the movie offers. Songs like “Never Enough,” “Rewrite the Stars,” and “This is Me” will stick with you long after you watch the musical, as do strong performances by Jackman, Zac Efron (Phillip Carlyle), and Zendaya (Anne Wheeler).

Michael Gracey directed the 2017 movie, while Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon wrote it. Joseph Trapanese and John Debney helmed the composition. The film also stars Michelle Williams (Charity Barnum), Rebecca Ferguson (Jenny Lind), and Keala Settle (Lettie Lutz). Additionally, people might not realize that Ferguson didn’t actually belt the vocals of “Never Enough.” They were instead recorded by performer Loren Allred, who deserves far more credit for the stellar number.

Watch on Disney Plus

6. 'Sweeney Todd'

Johnny Depp’s “Sweeney Todd” reigns supreme when it comes to horror movie musicals. On top of the incredible sets that bring 19th-century London to life, the film seamlessly weaves Sweeney’s tragic backstory to life as the barber goes on a revenge-filled throat-slitting spree and starts straight-up baking people into pies.

My love for the musical was so intense that my high school chorus teacher waived the “you must be in school the day of a performance” rule to let me partake in a medley from the show during our annual POPS concert because she knew how obsessed I was. In fact, if I had to pick a dream role, it would be Mrs. Lovett. I will never forgive myself for missing the Broadway run when I stuck with my habit of procrastinating seeing long-term shows until it’s too late.

So, what is the secret ingredient to make a great pie? People, obviously (for legal purposes this is a joke). At least, that’s what puts Mrs. Lovett’s “Worst Pies in London” pie shop on the map. You won’t really find much dancing in “Sweeney Todd,” but the mechanics of the set more than makes up for it. However, the comically terrible fake blood is one major drawback of the film.

Alongside chaotically intense performances by Depp (Sweeney Todd) and Helena Bonham Carter (Mrs. Lovett) is the villainous team-up between Alan Rickman (Judge Turpin) and Timothy Spall (Beadle), which should delight “Harry Potter” fans. Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen played Pirelli, Jamie Campbell Bower took on Anthony, and Jayne Wisener played Johanna.

The haunting melody of “Green Finch and Linnet Bird” paired with iconic numbers like “Not While I’m Around” and “Opening Title” made a lasting impact on fans, who might not realize that it’s a Stephen Sondheim musical. Naturally, Tim Burton directed the 2007 movie written by John Logan, Hugh Wheeler, and Christopher Bond.

Watch on Paramount Plus with Showtime

5. 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

The Rocky Horror Picture Show | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Some cult classics take on a life of their own and quickly become a pop culture phenomenon. That was certainly the case for “Rocky Horror” — a movie musical with a lasting legacy. Not only did the Tim Curry flop-turned-hit help establish the campy horror genre within musicals, but the LGBTQ+ themes caused it to become a safe haven for the queer community.

Sure, the soundtrack may not be as vocally stellar as other installments in the genre, but it’s not meant to be. And OK, the sets aren’t perfect. But again, they’re not really supposed to be. That’s the only reason it isn’t ranked higher. What began as a low-budget satire morphed into something larger-than-life. Nearly 50 years after “Rocky Horror” debuted, swarms of people all over the world partake in live cast showings, keeping the film’s spirit alive.

The movie kicks off with vanilla couple Brad and Janet stumbling across a mansion filled with aliens who coax them out of their shells and encourage them to embrace their sexual identities. Meanwhile, Curry’s crossdressing character Dr. Frank-N-Furter marked some of the earliest subtle trans representations (especially because he doesn’t exist to be the butt of the joke). Songs like “Sweet Transvestite” and “Science Fiction/Double Feature” are certainly standouts, but “The Time Warp” is easily the most recognizable number from the film. Petition for “The Time Warp” to permanently replace “Cupid Shuffle” when it comes to choreographed party songs. Who’s with me

Richard O’Brien and Richard Harris composed the musical, which was directed by Jim Sharman and co-written by him and O’Brien. The movie stars Susan Sarandon (Janet), Barry Bostwick (Brad), Richard O’Brien (Riff Raff), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Nell Campbell (Columbia), Jonathan Adams (Dr. Scott), and Peter Hinwood (Rocky Horror).

Watch on Hulu

4. 'West Side Story' (2021)

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

Don’t come for me, but we’re primarily talking about the 2021 “West Side Story” remake here. I know, I know, the original is a classic — and remakes are rarely better than the OG. But in this case, if we’re honest with ourselves, the original wasn’t very good. The whitewashing was quite problematic and the racism was palpable. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's update did a stellar job of updating the story and casting to be less offensive.

Original 1961 Anita even returned in the remake to play Valentina, which was one of the most delightful performances in the show. However, Rachel Zeglar is the shining star as María, with stunning vocals and a gut-wrenching performance. Ansel Elgort took on the role of Tony — the Romeo to María’s Juliet in the modern adaptation of the classic Shakespeare play. In this musical, instead of the Capulets and Montagues, we have the Jets (white American teens) and the Sharks (Puerto Rican teens).

Not only is the choreography of the film captivating, but the heartbreaking performances will certainly stick with you. “One Hand, One Heart,” “I Feel Pretty,” and “The Rumble” are just a few of the memorable numbers. Tony Kushner adapted the screenplay based on Arthur Laurents’ play. The cast includes Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Josh Rivera (Chino).

Watch on Disney Plus

2. 'Hamilton'

Hamilton | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, a musical is so innovative that it immediately transforms theater as we know it. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” was an immediate hit on Broadway, captivating audiences with its unique take on American history. The musical is a fictional account of founding father Alexander Hamilton and how he and the other founding fathers helped shape the United States. Of course, we also get a deep dive into his dramatic personal life.

The innovative factor comes from the fact that the music combines hip-hop, R&B, and jazz with a musical theater twist. While most movie adaptations of popular musicals don’t get made quickly enough to snag the original Broadway cast, “Hamilton” not only features the OG cast but was recorded live, giving it a deeper theater feel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton) wrote the 2020 movie musical alongside Ron Chernow, while Thomas Kail directed. Miranda was also responsible for scoring the musical. The cast includes Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette), and Jonathan Groff (King George). Some of the catchiest numbers include “Aaron Burr, Sir,” “My Shot,” and “Alexander Hamilton.” The choreography and set design are also iconic in their own right.

Watch on Disney Plus

2. 'Rent'

RENT (2005) – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The aftermath of the ‘80s AIDS epidemic is still felt both in and out of the theater community today. Given how theater has always been a safe haven for LGBTQ+ performers, the community was hit hard. Nearly 25 years after the AIDS epidemic began, “Rent” shined a spotlight on people living with the condition that attacks the immune system and the devastating losses that plagued the '80s and '90s.

The show focuses on an ensemble cast, showcasing a group of largely queer friends as they navigate life in NYC and contend with two of their friends’ AIDS diagnoses and a former(ish) friend who becomes a greedy landlord. Songs like “Seasons of Love,” “Take Me Or Leave Me,” and “La Vie Boheme” are theater classics. We also have “Rent” to thank for teaching us how many minutes are in a year ( 525,600) — which is definitely useful information to keep in your back pocket.

Chris Columbus directed the movie, which was written by Stephen Chbosky and Jonathan Larson (who also wrote the score). The cast includes Taye Diggs (Ben), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Angel), Rosario Dawson (Mimi), Anthony Rapp (Mark Cohen), Adam Pascal (Roger Davis), Jesse L. Martin (Tom), Idina Menzel (Maureen), and Tracie Thomas (Joanne).

Watch free on Hoopla

1. 'The Sound of Music'

The Sound of Music (1965) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

When we think of the musical classics, “The Sound of Music” is a top contender. The 1965 film doesn’t have a single “skip” number, and it’s one of those movies that has something for every age. We have storylines for the young kids, a coming-of-age plot for Liesl (Charmian Carr) and an adult romance between Maria (Julie Andrews) and Captain Georg von Trapp (Christopher Plummer).

Maria, a young woman in an Austrian convent, gets sent to be a governess for Georg and his seven kids. The Austrian setting in the 1930s-set musical adds a level of depth to the plotline, as World War II is imminent and the family is anti-Nazi. As a result, it tackles a lot of history and human rights topics that are important for kids and adult audiences to be aware of and contemplate to prevent these kinds of atrocities from happening again. Fans might not realize that the musical is actually based on the true story of Maria von Trapp.

Everything about “The Sound of Music” is just classic. The film even won Best Picture at the 1966 Academy Awards, which isn’t a common feat for musicals. You can’t go wrong with a performance by Andrews and the memorable songs (the real von Trapp family did perform around the world, after all). “The Sound of Music” does have more of a picturesque movie setting than that of a stage and the choreography is fairly simple, but it’s regarded as one of the best movies of all time and has more than earned the title of best musical.

Maria doesn’t just teach the von Trap kids, either. She taught us music notes with “Do-Re-Mi” and how to look on the bright side with “My Favorite Things.” Other standouts include “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “The Sound of Music.”

Robert Wise directed the film written by Georg Hurdalek, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse. Meanwhile, Richard Rodgers, Irwin Kostal, and Oscar Hammerstein II composed the musical. That’s a lot of people to bring one musical to life.

Watch on Disney Plus