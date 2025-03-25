5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus (March 25-31)

This week’s slate of new movies across the best streaming service is shaping up nicely with flicks that should appeal to all tastes arriving on popular platforms including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

My top pick this week is the streaming debut of Prime Video's new mystery thriller “Holland.” To be honest, I’ve been super unimpressed with Amazon’s original movie offerings in 2025 to date, but I have a feeling that this Nicole Kidman vehicle might just buck the trend.

Other noteworthy picks include the latest Bong Joon Ho movie, the kooky sci-fi comedy “Mickey 17” heading over to PVOD. Plus, Netflix subscribers looking for a fuzzy feeling this week won’t want to skip the romantic drama “The Life List.”

Below I’ve rounded up the top new streaming movies you need to know about this week. Plus, check out this article’s sister piece covering the best new TV shows streaming this week.

‘Mickey 17’ (PVOD)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Mickey 17” is one of the year’s most high-concept and absurdly enjoyable movies yet. Based on the 2022 novel "Mickey7" by Edward Aston (the movie increases the Mickey count by 10), it comes from “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

It loses its way in a messy third act, but it’s a fantastic showcase of Robert Pattinson’s talents. Plus, the supporting cast is stacked with Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo again channeling his “Poor Things” character, and I loved his performance.

Set in a future where humanity is fleeing a rapidly decaying Earth, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson) signs up to be an “Expendable” on a colony ship traveling to the ice world of Niflheim. As an “Expendable,” Mickey is a disposable grunt whose body is cloned upon death and his mind is uploaded to the new body each time.

Assigned the worst and most dangerous jobs on the ship, Mickey finds himself wrapped up in a madcap adventure that gets increasingly outlandish.

Buy or rent on Amazon from March 25

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ (Disney Plus)

Mufasa: The Lion King | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Mufasa: The Lion King” is heading to Disney Plus this week following a theatrical run that legged out to be pretty impressive after a rather slow start. This sequel to the 2019 remake of the original animated classic once again takes viewers to a world of talking (and singing) animals. As the name suggests it’s a prequel that explores the early years of Mufasa, Simba’s father and the eventual King of the Pride Lands.

Did we really need a "Lion King" prequel? Not especially, but unnecessary prequels and sequels are a Hollywood staple, and as far as they go, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is largely inoffensive.

It lacks the emotional pull of its predecessor, and the musical numbers from the usually dependable Lin-Manuel Miranda totally miss the mark, but if all you want is to spend another two hours in the world of “The Lion King” it gets the job done and the CGI-lions looks impressive (if not a bit uncanny).

Watch on Disney Plus from March 26

‘A Complete Unknown’ (Hulu)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“A Complete Unknown” was one of the most talked-about movies of the recent awards season with Timothée Chalamet’s leading performance being met with near-universal acclaim. For good reason too. This musical biopic recounts the rise of folk legend Bob Dylan (portrayed by Chalamet) and was a real crowd-pleaser when it hit theaters on Christmas Day 2024.

As somebody unaware of Dylan’s catalog beyond his biggest hits, I came away with a newfound appreciation of his work and added a bunch of his toe-tapping tracks to my Spotify playlist.

Opening in 1961, “A Complete Unknown” charts Dylan’s career from an anonymous singer in New York to an industry titan that changed the course of American music. His relationship with mentor-figure Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) and (fictional) girlfriend Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning) are also explored, as is his rocky partnership with Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro). Whether you’re a Dylan disciple or not, this biopic is a worthwhile watch.

Watch on Hulu from March 27

‘Holland’ (Prime Video)

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

My most anticipated new movie of the week is definitely “Holland.” This promising Prime Video original comes when the streaming service could do with a hit following a 2025 slate that has underwhelming to date (at least from a critical reception perspective).

With Mimi Cave, the filmmaker behind the very overlooked “Fresh,” at the helm, and a strong cast anchored by the always-excellent Nicole Kidman, I have faith this one will be a Prime Video movie deserving of attention.

A mystery thriller that looks set to explore the darker side of suburbia, “Holland” is set within the titular city in Michigan and centers on Nancy Vandergroot (Kidman). On the surface, Nancy lives a picture-perfect life alongside her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and young son (Jude Hill). However, this idyllic existence is soon shattered when twisted secrets bubble to the surface, and Nancy’s life is thrown into chaos.

Watch on Prime Video from March 27

‘The Life List’ (Netflix)

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Looking for a comforting watch this week? Netflix might have exactly what you’re after in the form of “The Life List.”

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman it’s a romantic drama that pairs together two uber-attractive leads, Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen, for a tear-jerking journey across New York City. This probably won’t be a critical darling, but it’s an almost surefire bet to go straight to No. 1 on the streaming service.

Alex (Carson) is still reeling from the recent death of her mother (Connie Britton) when she is given a posthumous mission to complete her childhood bucket list. Embarking on a quest to achieve these youthful dreams she uncovers family secrets, finds romance and might even discover her true purpose. “The Life List” looks like a feel-good tearjerker.

Watch on Netflix from March 28