3 Netflix movies I'm adding to my watchlist before they leave this month

These must-watch Netflix movies won’t be around much longer

Netflix
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Netflix has confirmed its slate of movies being removed in March 2025 and there’s good news and bad goods. The good news is that the quantity of movies leaving the streaming service’s content library this month is smaller than usual, but the bad news is that the overall quality level is pretty darn high.

The crop of movies leaving Netflix in just a matter of days makes for especially brutal reading for anybody who likes action-thrillers. The streamer has confirmed it will be removing a few fan-favorite picks, and also a blockbuster starring an oversized ape and lizard.

Fortunately, you’ve still got time to watch these movies before they wave their goodbyes to Netflix and head out to new streaming pastures. So, these are the three Netflix movies you need to watch as soon as possible before they are removed from the streaming service.

'No Escape' (2015)

No Escape Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Pierce Brosnan, Owen Wilson Movie HD - YouTube No Escape Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Pierce Brosnan, Owen Wilson Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

“No Escape” is an overlooked action-thriller that sees Owen Wilson in a very different sort of role. The usually comedic performance swaps his affable approach for a desperate father trying to keep his family safe in a nightmare situation. While it’s by no means a genre-heavyweight, it’s got several tense moments and an engaging premise.

Jack Dwyer (Wilson) has recently moved his wife Annie (Lake Bell) and two young daughters to an unnamed Southeast Asia country to start a new life. But within hours of arriving, they find themselves caught up in a political uprising as the city streets descend into violent chaos. The protesters are ordered to execute any foreigners, forcing Jack to resort to increasingly desperate measures to keep his family safe from harm.

Watch on Netflix until March 25

'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Godzilla vs. Kong – Official Trailer - YouTube Godzilla vs. Kong – Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The appeal of “Godzilla vs. Kong” is immediately apparent. This is a monster movie that aims to deliver exactly what it promises, titan-sized creatures punching each other in the face. And if you’ve ever wanted to see a skyscraper-sized lizard and ape duke it out, then you’re in for a real treat.

Yes, the human characters are bland, but the simple cinematic joy of watching two CGI behemoths square off makes for quite an impressive spectacle even when streamed at home.

The fourth installment in the Monsterverse, following 2014’s “Godzilla’ and its 2019 sequel as well as 2019’s “Kong: Skull Island,” this monster mash-up is enjoyable popcorn entertainment. Its cast list is also impressive with Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler all involved. It’s just a shame the movie is significantly less engaging when it’s two eponymous stars aren't on screen.

Watch on Netflix until March 31

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

Not just one of the finest action movies of the 2010s, “Mad Max: Fury Road” is regularly ranked as one of the greatest of all time, and it deserves those plaudits.

This post-apocalyptic flick has everything: An intriguing fleshed-out world, memorable characters, stunning visuals and a ripper of a story. Plus, I’ve not even mentioned that it offers some of the most breathtaking action set pieces found in any movie ever.

It’s not an exaggeration to say director George Miller set a new high bar for the action genre with “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and it’s one even the movie’s follow-up prequel couldn’t quite match. The thrilling movie sees the titular Max (Tom Hardy) forced to team up with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to escape the clutches of a ruthless warlord, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne).

Quite simply, you’d be mad to skip watching “Mad Max: Fury Road” before it leaves Netflix this month.

Watch on Netflix until March 31

More from Tom's Guide

