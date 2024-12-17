5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and more (Dec. 17-23)

It’s the week before Christmas and the best streaming services are celebrating with some of the final new movie releases of 2024. Netflix, Max and Disney Plus are each adding something new for you to watch over the festive period.

You won’t want to miss the Max debut of “Juror No. 2” this week. This legal thriller is the latest (and reportedly last) movie from Clint Eastwood and follows a young man struggling with one heck of an ethical dilemma. It’s a hugely entertaining flick and earned a spot on my favorite movies of the year list. Other noteworthy new additions include war drama “The Six Triple Eight” on Netflix and horror-thriller “Cuckoo” finally making its way over to Hulu.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this week, I’m rounding up the top new movies arriving across streaming services below. Also, be sure to check out our list of the best new TV shows this week.

‘Blink’ (Disney Plus)

“Blink” is an inspiring, uplifting documentary about the Pelletier family. Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier are two loving parents facing a nightmare situation when three of their four children are diagnosed with a rare and incurable condition called retinitis pigmentosa that causes severe visual impairment. With their children set to lose their vision to the genetic disorder, they set out on a globe-trotting journey to experience the world’s beauty.

As they visit breathtaking destinations and enjoy one-in-a-lifetime adventures together, the power of family, resilience and curiosity are on full display. But most importantly the Pelletier family proves that whatever is set to come down the line will not spoil the present they have today. “Blink” has been a hit with critics scoring a strong 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for turning “the travelogue format into a moving testament to family."

Stream it on Disney Plus from December 20

‘Cuckoo’ (Hulu)

“Cuckoo” appears to have all the ingredients required to become a cult classic, and after a limited theatrical run, and a period on PVOD, it’s now set to arrive on Hulu which may give the horror-thriller its biggest boost of popularity yet. Directed by Tilman Singer, and starring Hunter Schafer, “Cuckoo” centers on a 17-year-old American named Gretchen who moves overseas to live with her distant father in the German Alps when her mother dies.

Feeling uneasy in these foreign surroundings, Gretchen begins to have frightening visions and hears strange noises. This all leads to a shocking family secret coming to light which upends Gretchen’s entire world. Also featuring Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick, “Cuckoo” is an inventive thrill ride anchored by strong performances from Schafer and Stevens and a very creative twist.

Stream it on Hulu from December 20

‘Small Things Like These' (PVOD)

“Small Things Like These” represents a very different type of Christmas movie. While most efforts in the genre are loud and colorful, this Irish drama is an understated affair with a sobering tone and a slower pace. Its bleak subject matter makes it an occasionally challenging watch, but don’t let that put you off streaming it over the holidays. Cillian Murphy’s towering lead performance is reason enough to watch and by the end, you’ll discover a newfound sense of hope that feels appropriately seasonal.

Set in 1985, Cillian Murphy plays Bill Furlong, a hardworking coal merchant and family man with a troubled childhood. In the lead-up to Christmas, Bill discovers a teenage girl locked in the coal shed of a local convent while completing his deliveries. This leads to disturbing secrets coming to light as the Catholic Church’s grip on the town is revealed, and Bill faces the prospect of being ostracized by the community for standing up for what is right.

Buy or rent on Amazon from December 17

‘Juror No. 2’ (Max)

“Juror No. 2” is one of my favorite movies of 2024, and it’s set to arrive on Max this week, so you really have no excuse to skip this legal thriller that has been billed as Clint Eastwood’s last movie. If it’s true that the cinema legend is walking away from the silver screen with this movie, what a way to sign off a truly remarkable career. “Juror No. 2” is among the most entertaining movies of the year, and will keep you guessing until the very end, and then debating the ethical dilemma at the movie's heart for hours after the credits have rolled.

Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) is a recovering alcoholic, and expectant father, called to jury service for a high-profile murder case. Being away from his heavily pregnant wife is bad enough but when the court case begins, Justin realizes with horror that he is actually (inadvertently) responsible for the crime instead of the man currently on trial. Also starring Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland, “Juror No. 2” is a must-watch legal thriller.

Stream it on Max from December 20

‘The Six Triple Eight’ (Netflix)

Netflix is looking to end its year strong with “The Six Triple Eight,” a new World War II drama from Tyler Perry that the streamer will be hoping receives a warmer reception than the director’s crime thriller “Mea Culpa” which premiered with an abysmal 18% on Rotten Tomatoes back in February. Fortunately, this war movie has already received more positive reviews. Although, it’s unlikely to be an awards player, which perhaps represents a disappointment.

Combining an ensemble cast including Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Dean Norris, and Oprah Winfrey, “The Six Triple Eight” focuses on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-black and all-female group that was tasked with addressing a three-year mail backlog. Facing discrimination and harsh wartime conditions, this group of heroes banded together to serve their country and deliver a powerful message of hope to those on the frontlines.

Stream it on Netflix from December 20