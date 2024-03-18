5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, TV and more (March 18-24)

When you're not tuning into March Madness, make time for the top new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's TV slate features several high-profile new series, including the "Game of Thrones" creators' sci-fi drama "3 Body Problem," the revival "X-Men '97" and Kristen Wiig's comedy caper "Palm Royale." Plus, "Top Chef" returns with some major changes. Here are our picks for the top new shows this week.

‘Palm Royale’ (Apple TV Plus)

The name Kristen Wiig is enough to get me interested in a project. Add Laura Dern, Allison Janney and the legendary Carol Burnett? I’m so there. I’ve been there since the dawn of time. Wiig stars in this 1969-set miniseries as Maxine Simmons, an ambitious woman who aspires to break into Palm Beach high society. But gaining a seat at the glamorous, exclusive table will be a treacherous affair and Maxine will be tested as she tries to cross the line between the haves and have-nots. She’ll face the age-old question: What are you willing to do to get what you want?

Premieres March 20 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Homicide: New York’ (Netflix)

Pegged as Dick Wolf’s real-life “Law & Order,” this docuseries actually rips from the headlines by tracing the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them. They share how they approached the grisly cases, from the 1997 stabbing murder of a man in Central Park to the infamous 2001 Carnegie Deli massacre. Victims’ family and friends, survivors and other experts also weigh in with their recollections.

Premieres March 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘X-Men ‘97’ (Disney Plus)

One of my favorite Saturday morning cartoons growing up was “X-Men: The Animated Series,” so I’m excited for this revival that continues where it left off. The titular band of mutants with uncanny gifts face dangerous new challenges following the loss of their leader, Professor X. Many of voice stars from the original animated show return, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm. Season 1’s big bad is Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton), a scientist who is obsessed with mutants and imbues himself with powers.

Premieres March 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Top Chef’ season 21 (Bravo)

After 20 seasons, the Emmy-winning reality competition show is changing its menu. After the departure of host/judge Padma Lakshmi, season 10 winner Kristen Kish takes her place alongside Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Season 21 heads to Wisconsin (yeah, you read that right) to explore the culinary scenes of Milwaukee and Madison before embarking on a special high-seas finale on a Holland America Line cruise ship. In addition to the new host and new locale, season 21 will see other big changes: for the first time ever, the 15 cheftestants will have a chance to win a cash prize at every Quickfire Challenge and immunity will now be up for grabs at the Elimination Challenge.

Premieres March 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes stream next day on Peacock

‘3 Body Problem’ (Netflix)

This sci-fi series adaptation of the Chinese novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Liu Cixin has a high profile as the “Game of Thrones” creators’ follow-up. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss team up with Alexander Woo (“The Terror: Infamy”), as well as executive producers including Rian Johnson and Brad Pitt, so the bona fides are certainly in full force. And so is the payoff, as my colleague Malcolm McMillan calls “3 Body Problem” the best show of 2024 so far . In 1960s China, a young astrophysicist makes a fateful decision at a secret military base — a decision that echoes across space and time. In the present day, a group of scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront humanity’s greatest threat yet.

Premieres March 21 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix