5 best true crime docuseries on Netflix to stream right now

The true crime genre is having a moment right now, and Netflix is leading the charge with what feels like a gripping new docuseries every week that blows the lid off some of the most chilling cases in recent memory.

The streamer has a stellar roster of titles worth adding to your watchlist, from its critically acclaimed "American Murder" series to spin-offs like "Worst Ex Ever," all of which show how a seemingly ordinary person can pull a 180 and become your worst nightmare.

Unlike documentary films, docuseries have a chance to dive deeper into the details of the case, the victim's life and the crime's lasting impact on everyone involved. Some of these cases span decades and others remain unsolved to this day, and the multi-episode format really lends itself to laying out all the mind-boggling twists and turns of each incident.

Below, you can find some of Netflix's best true crime docuseries that absolutely deserve a spot on your watchlist.

'Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer'

The newest docuseries on this list has already shot to the top of Netflix's top 10 list after debuting on the platform last week. "Gone Girls" chronicles brutal crimes that shocked the American public, with the latest entry diving into the case of the Gilgo Beach Killer.

After the remains of seven women were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, authorities rushed to find the serial killer behind the carnage. The investigation led to the 2023 arrest of New York architect Rex Heuermann, who pleaded not guilty in a trial that remains ongoing.

The three-episode true crime series features interviews with Heuermann's friends and family as well as the friends and families of the victims. Unlike other true-crime documentaries, this one stands apart by centering the narrative on the victims' perspectives and the efforts of their loved ones to fight for justice.

'American Murder: Gabby Petito'

Netflix's "America Murder" series, which covers the nation's most shocking murder cases in recent years, continues to be a heavy-hitter for the streaming platform. The third and latest installment focuses on Gabby Petito, a travel vlogger who embarked on a cross-country journey with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and never returned.

On the surface, the couple seemed to have a picture-perfect relationship, but their #vanlife Instagram posts masked a troubled relationship behind the scenes. As unsettling truths emerge, the cracks in their social media facade become impossible to ignore.

What sets this docuseries apart from others in the genre is the couple's extensive online presence, offering a trove of footage that gives viewers an intimate look into their lives before and during their fateful road trip, which makes the tragic ending all the more heartbreaking.

'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey'

JonBenét Ramsey was a 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant, but after December 26, 1996, she became known for something far more sinister. After her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, discovered a chilling ransom note in their home, they found her body in the basement, revealing that she had been sexually assaulted and brutally murdered.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated Joe Berlinger, this three-part docuseries delves into the mishandling of the case by both law enforcement and the media, exploring how these missteps sparked conspiracy theories that turned one family's tragedy into a nationwide obsession.

To this day, the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. But Berlinger's docuseries sheds further light on the case with new interviews with JonBenét’s father and her brother, John Andrew Ramsey, who paint a picture of the intense public scrutiny their family endured.

'Worst Ex Ever'

Relationships are inherently messy, but "Worst Ex Ever" takes things to the extreme with four jaw-dropping true stories of truly horrific relationships. Turns out that it's surprisingly easy to find yourself trapped in a relationship with a monster.

A spin-off of "Worst Roommate Ever," it uses a combination of first-hand accounts from survivors and their loved ones, body cam footage, and reenactments to detail stories of people whose partners showed their true colors in chilling ways. Each episode follows another unhinged partner, documenting their tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit.

'American Nightmare'

You might have heard the case behind "American Nightmare" described as real-life Gone Girl, and there's good reason for that comparison. From filmmakers Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins, the duo behind The Tinder Swindler, "American Nightmare" follows the almost unthinkable ordeal that Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn went through in March 2015.

One fateful night, the couple's lives were changed forever when a home invader attacked them with tasers and kidnapped Huskins. Initially, the police are stumped and struggle to come up with any concrete leads, and when Huskins reappears out of the blue, they begin questioning the couple's version of events.

Blending archival footage with fresh interviews, this true-crime docuseries weaves a gripping and unsettling story that will captivate and chill you alike.

