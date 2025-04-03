5 best shows about Greek mythology to stream right now

A Greek mythology obsession is basically a middle school rite of passage (right up there with the classic Ancient Egypt hyper-fixation). There’s something larger-than-life about Greek myths that makes them fascinating to study and enjoy on TV and in film.

Of course, any adaptation of a preexisting work is bound to take some creative liberties, so it’s always a good idea to brush up on the myths of any characters that show up on screen.

Sure, some of the older shows about Greek mythology may have corny graphics, but they’re still worth the watch. Meanwhile, newer shows and movies really immerse you in the world of the gods with stunning special effects.

Between classic shows like “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and newer adaptations like “Blood of Zeus,” here are five shows based on Greek mythology to stream.

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys'

One of the most recognized Greek mythology TV shows is “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.” Are the graphics of the 1995 show goofy and laughable by today’s standards? Sure, but it’s still a vital classic.

Naturally, the show centers on Hercules (Kevin Sorbo) and his, well, legendary journeys. While Hercules is a classic ancient Greek hero, the show also pulls from other cultures like Ancient Egypt and medieval times. The fictional universe takes place in a fantasy iteration of ancient Greece, which allows more creative freedom with the myths it explores throughout the series’ six-season run.

For instance, Zeus’ wife Hera utterly despises Hercules. Why? Because he’s one of dozens of Zeus’ children. So, we get a much less sugarcoated version of the myths than Disney's animated Hercules tale. Hera even kills his wife and child. Dark much?

If you thought your family was dysfunctional, Hercules’ half-brother, Ares (the god of war), is also hell-bent on taking the hero down. Too bad they don’t have therapy on Mount Olympus.

'Xena: Warrior Princess'

It’s rare for a spinoff to score the same number of seasons as its parent series, but that’s precisely what happened with “Xena: Warrior Princess,” a spinoff of “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."

Lucy Lawless reprises her role from the OG show as Xena. As the title suggests, she's a warrior princess. Interestingly enough, the ousted Valkyrie was introduced as a villain in “Hercules" after betraying Odin in a quest for power. In the spinoff, Xena is determined to redeem herself, transforming her from a villain to a mildly problematic protagonist.

While Xena is a newer, non-mythology character, the show features plenty of classic mythological figures and monsters to round out the series (including some of the original show’s staples).

'Blood of Zeus'

I sometimes have trouble getting into animated shows — particularly if they have infantilized voice acting and/or goofy sound effects. Yet, when the voice acting is on par with live-action acting and the animation is well done, I have no problem getting hooked.

That was certainly the case with “Blood of Zeus,” which features stunning animation, a compelling story and voice acting I can get behind.

It’s no secret that Zeus (Jason O’Mara) gets around (let’s just hope I don’t get struck by lightning for pointing out the OG playboy). According to Greek myths, not all of his sons are created equal, as he often uses nefarious methods to procreate with Goddesses and humans alike.

The show's protagonist, commoner Heron (Derek Phillips,) was created for the show. His story was “lost to history” and deviates from the myths we know and love. Given how many adaptations we have of nearly every ancient Greek myth out there, it is often refreshing to see something new set in this world, featuring new and classic characters alike.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Speaking of Greek mythology-obsessed middle schoolers, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is right up their alley. Yet, given that the original Rick Riordan book series came out in 2005, the show is just as much a millennial favorite.

In fact, many OG “Percy Jackson” fans have kids of their own now, making it the perfect show to watch as a family. It’s a tale as old as time for "chosen one" fantasy storylines: Percy is "special," in that he’s a demigod, with a god for a father and a human for a mother.

Like many modern Greek mythology faves, “Percy Jackson” features a mashup of new characters and the classic ones that we’ve loved for over 80 generations. The show takes plenty of liberties with mythological figures like Poseidon, watering down the god’s rage and heinous actions.

It’s always impressive when a slate of young actors can completely dominate the screen. That’s always been the case for Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), who managed to win over audiences since his debut role in “The Adam Project.” I met Scobell at a screening event for “The Adam Project,” and was immediately blown away by his intelligence, humor and skill at just 13. That shines through in “Percy Jackson” as well.

'Great Greek Myths'

Fictionalized iterations of Greek myths are always fun, but they are, well, fiction. Now, we can collectively agree that the Greek myths were just that — myths. However, it’s beneficial to learn more about where the myths came from and what life was like in ancient Greece.

Understanding how the myths were developed provides a better grasp of the culture as a whole. For anyone not abundantly familiar with them, “Great Greek Myths” is a good place to start.

The series is set up like a documentary, diving into different figures and tales from mythology in each episode. Between Zeus, Theseus, Prometheus, and Zeus’ multiple wives and lovers, the series chronicles a vast array of the classic stories we know and love — all set to captivating animation that mirrors the time period’s art.

