When is ‘Gladiator II’ coming to streaming? This could be the date

"Gladiator 2" has raked in over $370 million at the global box office, earning it a spot among Paramount's highest-grossing movies of all time. But when is this highly anticipated sequel to 2000's Best Picture winner "Gladiator" coming to streaming?

While Paramount has yet to announce a digital release date for "Gladiator 2," rumor has it you could be watching it from the comfort of your couch in time for Christmas. "Gladiator II" is expected to land on VOD and digital platforms on December 24, 2024, according to When to Stream.

The outlet, which has a solid track record for its PVOD reports, cited insider sources for this release date. Again, until Paramount confirms it, it's best to take this rumor with a grain of salt for now. But if true, we're eager to return to the raw spectacle of the Coliseum for the holidays.

Where to stream 'Gladiator 2'?

Whenever Ridley Scott’s historical epic starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal makes its streaming debut, you'll be able to stream it on Prime Video and other PVOD platforms.

According to Prime Video, "Gladiator 2" will be available for purchase for $25. Given Prime Video's history of pricing for new releases, we expect "Gladiator 2" to cost $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. "Gladiator 2" will likely also be available on Apple TV Plus and VUDU for similar rates.

What is 'Gladiator 2' about?

Released in theaters on November 22, "Gladiator 2" continues the Ancient Roman saga of bloodshed, political intrigue, and spectacle.

The official synopsis reads: “From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist."

