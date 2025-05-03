5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Peacock, and more

A new month means plenty of new movies to watch on the best streaming services. But with so much on offer, narrowing down what's worth adding to your watchlist can become a task in and of itself.

That's why we regularly comb through the latest releases on streaming to highlight all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this week is A24's wild new horror comedy "Death of a Unicorn" starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega on paid video-on-demand platforms.

Over on Peacock, you'll find one of this year's best movies so far: the riveting spy thriller "Black Bag." Meanwhile, Prime Video brings back everyone's favorite unhinged besties in the much-anticipated sequel "Another Simple Favor," while Max has a sunny road trip comedy, "Adult Best Friends," about the growing pains of friendship in your 30s. Finally, Netflix just got the heart-wrenching drama "Past Lives" if you're looking for a good cry this weekend.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming this weekend. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our guide to the best new TV shows to binge-watch this week.

‘Death of a Unicorn’ (PVOD)

Death Of A Unicorn | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

What happens when you accidentally hit a unicorn with your car? Absolute chaos, it turns out, as Elliot Kintner (Paul Rudd) and his teenage daughter, Ridley (Jenna Ortega) learn in A24's latest horror comedy, aptly named "Death of a Unicorn."

The two run into an honest-to-goodness unicorn en route to a business trip, but when things really start to get weird is after they bring the creature's corpse to their destination, a lavish estate owned by Elliot’s boss, Odell Leopold (Richard E. Grant).

The father and daughter duo try to stop the greedy Leopold family from exploiting the unicorn’s healing powers for their own gain, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of the unicorn's vengeful herd, who are dead set on a bloody path of retaliation.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy or rent now on Amazon and Apple

‘Black Blag’ (Peacock)

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

I watched "Black Bag" after my colleague Malcolm described it as a cross between "Ocean’s Eleven" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and I couldn’t agree more. Tightly crafted, smart, and laced with dark humor, the film stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as a married couple who are both spies for the British intelligence service.

Fassbender’s George is a human lie detector, but when suspicion falls on his wife as a potential double agent, he’s forced to use his skills on the one person he thought he knew best.

What unfolds is a tangled web of deception, where every move hides a motive and every ally could be an enemy. "Black Bag" is a sleek and satisfying thriller, and clocking in at just 94 minutes, it delivers an ever-escalating sense of tension without dragging its feet.

Watch it now on Peacock

‘Another Simple Favor’ (Prime Video)

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Paul Feig’s hit 2018 crime thriller "A Simple Favor" has built up a cult following in the years since, and now Prime Video is bringing our favorite unhinged duo back for more campy twists and back-stabbing chaos.

The original creative team is back, with Paul Feig directing once again and Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprising their roles. Set five years after the first film, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) has traded in mommy vlogs for true crime coverage after everything that went down with her neighbor Emily (Blake Lively), the world’s most glamorous sociopath.

Newly released from prison, Emily is set to marry into the Italian mafia, and she taps Stephanie to be her maid of honor. But amid the beauty of the Italian setting, Stephanie begins to suspect that Emily might be plotting revenge, and when a murder disrupts the lavish wedding, buried secrets begin to unravel.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Adult Best Friends' (Max)

ADULT BEST FRIENDS Trailer (2025) Zachary Quinto - YouTube Watch On

Making friends as an adult is hard, but tougher still is keeping them through the growing pains of big life changes. That's exactly what Max's new road trip comedy from director Delaney Buffett, who also stars in the film, is about.

"Adult Best Friends," which was a hit at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, tells the story of two lifelong best friends who find their paths diverging in their 30s. After Katie's (Katie Corwin) boyfriend John (Mason Gooding) proposes, she plans a nostalgia-filled trip back to her hometown with Delaney (Buffett) to break the news gently.

But what’s meant to rekindle their friendship soon goes off the rails as characters from their past reemerge and bizarre strangers meddle in their affairs, which pushes their bond to the breaking point.

Watch it now on Max

'Past Lives' (Netflix)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of the most acclaimed movies of 2023, "Past Lives" is a deeply moving romantic drama that chronicles the shifting dynamic between two childhood friends, Nora Moon (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). Growing up in South Korea, the two were inseparable, but a rift formed after Nora's family emigrated to Canada.

Two decades later, they reconnect in New York City, where they confront the lingering pull of their past and the bittersweet reality of the paths they chose.

Written and directed by Celine Song in her semi-autobiographical debut, "Past Lives" feels like peeking into the pages of someone's diary. The film’s quiet power lies in its intimacy, and each character feels genuinely authentic.

While both leads are outstanding, Greta Lee delivers a particularly standout performance. "Past Lives" is a masterclass in subtle, soul-stirring storytelling, anchored by a final act that ends things on a melancholic note you won't soon forget.

Watch it now on Netflix