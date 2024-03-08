Wolves vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

With little fear of relegation, Wolves and Fulham can both look up the table towards the European places, but will either side take a step closer today? You can watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Fulham live stream, Date, Time, Channels Wolves vs Fulham live streams will be available on Saturday, March 9.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Wolves went down 3-0 away to Newcastle last weekend but that shouldn't take away from the brilliant job manager Gary O'Neil has been doing at Molineux recently. The former Bournemouth boss has transformed his side from the one that lost four of their first five games this season, with a top-half finish the least fans in the Black Country will be hoping for come May.

Fulham come into this game off the back of a convincing 3-0 victory against Brighton last weekend — the third win in their last four games. Marco Silva's side played much of the game without the ball, but when it came to taking their chances they were practically flawless. It was a win that moved them to within three points off today's hosts and keeps alive an outside chance of reaching the European places.

Wolves vs Fulham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Wolves vs Fulham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Wolves vs Fulham in the U.S.

How to watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Wolves vs Fulham in the U.K.?

Can you watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Fulham live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has broadcast 20 matches.

Watch Wolves vs Fulham in Canada

How to watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back home.

Watch Wolves vs Fulham in Australia

How to watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Wolves vs Fulham in New Zealand

How to watch a Wolves vs Fulham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.