Winter X Games live stream 2025: How to watch every Aspen event free online

The 2025 Winter X Games live stream serves up an adrenaline-jacked three-day festival of skiiing and snowboarding at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. There are 20 gold medals on the line across five disciplines: Big Air, Slopestyle, SuperPipe, Knuckle Huck and Street Style

2025 Winter X Games live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 Winter X Games run from Thursday, January 23 to Saturday, January 25. Full schedule below.

► U.S. — Roku Channel (FREE)

► RoW — YouTube (FREE)

Brand new to the Winter X Games agenda is Street Style, which takes urban trickery out of the city and into the mountains. Along with the ski and snowboard Knuckle Huck events, Street Style promises to be a mind-bending feast of creativity.

The men's Ski Slopestyle is the most anticipated event of them all, after Birk Ruud edged Alex Hall to gold 12 months ago, while nine-time medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's return will shake up both the Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard Slopestyle.

Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano is hoping it'll be third-time lucky, after leaving the last two editions of the men's Snowboard SuperPipe with nothing, while Chloe Kim is eyeing her 10th X Games medal in the women's Snowboard SuperPipe.

Read on to find out how to watch 2025 Winter X Games live streams where you are. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you won't miss a moment.

FREE Winter X Games live streams

The 2025 Winter X Games are being live streamed for free on the Roku Channel streaming service in the U.S., and on the X Games YouTube channel in the rest of the world.

But what if you're abroad at the moment and unable to access that free Winter X Games coverage? You can watch it via a VPN instead.

NordVPN has over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries.

How to watch Winter X Games in the U.S.

The Roku Channel is showing the 2025 Winter X Games for free in the U.S., with rolling live coverage set to run across all three days of the event.

The Roku Channel app comes bundled with Roku devices, but it isn't exclusive to Roku products, and you don't need to register for an account in order to tune in.

The Winter X Games action is also being televised on ESPN and ABC, though the coverage will only comprise highlights. Here's the TV schedule.

Friday, January 24

10 p.m. - 1 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, January 25

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday, January 25

10:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, January 26

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. MT (ABC)

Fans can stream ABC (in selected cities) and ESPN live with Sling TV. The Orange plan costs from $45.99/month but you can get 50% off your first month.

Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

Watch Winter X Games in Canada, the U.K., Australia and the rest of the world

As mentioned above, fans in the rest of the world can watch the Winter X Games on the X Games YouTube channel.

Streams will be live throughout the day, with varying start times depending on the schedule (see below) and a three-hour highlight stream on Sunday, January 26.

Winter X Games schedule and events 2025

(All times ET)

Thursday, January 23

7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Women's Ski Knuckle Huck

7:45 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. — Men's Ski Knuckle Huck

8:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Women's Snowboard Big Air

10 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

Friday, January 24

1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. — Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

2:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Men's Ski Slopestyle

4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Women's Ski Street Style

5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. — Men's Ski Street Style

6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck

7:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. — Women's Ski SuperPipe

8:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Women's Ski Big Air

10 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. — Men's Snowboard Big Air

11:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. — Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Saturday, January 25

1:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Men's Snowboard Street Style

3 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. — Women's Ski Slopestyle

4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Women's Snowboard Street Style

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Men's Ski SuperPipe

10:30 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. — Men's Ski Big Air

