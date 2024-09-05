Wales vs Türkiye live stream: How to watch Nations League 2024/25 game online

The Wales vs Türkiye live stream will see the sides start their fourth UEFA Nations League campaigns at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, with both looking to get off to the perfect start — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Sat)

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX Soccer Plus via Fubo

• CAN — DAZN

After finishing the last Nations League without a win and missing out on Euro 2024 through a painful play-off defeat to Poland, Wales have hit the reset button. 78-cap veteran Craig Bellamy has been brought in for his first high profile managerial role, with Rob Page's four-year tenure coming to an end. Now that the playing days of Gareth Bale are over, Bellamy will look to the experience of captain Aaron Ramsey to help blood potential new stars like Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck.

Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye are on a very different trajectory and were part of some of the European Championship's most exciting matches. They eventually succumbed to an excellent Netherlands side, but the Crescent-Stars certainly burnished their reputations over the tournament. They strolled a weak Group C1 last time in the Nations League, and will fancy their chance of topping the group again ahead of Iceland, Montenegro and Friday's opponents.

The visitors took four points from a possible six when these two sides met during the Euro 2024 qualifying stage — can Wales have their revenge here? Read on to find out how to watch Wales vs Türkiye live streams where you are.

How to watch Wales vs Türkiye in the U.K. for FREE

The Wales vs Türkiye game is being shown on Welsh-language channel S4C on TV in the U.K.

S4C is also streamed online via the free-to-use BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch. And, of course, the commentary will be in Welsh.

How to watch Wales vs Türkiye from anywhere

NordVPN is one of the top VPN services with over 6,000 servers across 110 countries.

How to watch Wales vs Türkiye in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch selected UEFA Nations League matches on the FOX network. The Wales vs Türkiye live stream is on FOX Soccer Plus (FSP) and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX is included with many cable packages.

For cord-cutters, Fubo offers FSP through its International Sports Plus add-on. Fubo packages start from $79.99/month, with the required add-on an additional $6.99. FSP is also available with certain YouTube TV plans.

Every Nations League game is also available through FuboTV.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network. For this game, you'll also need to go for the International Sports Plus add-on.

How to watch Wales vs Türkiye in Canada

Canadians can watch all Nations League soccer — including Wales vs Türkiye — on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

How to watch Wales vs Türkiye in Australia

Aussies can watch the Wales vs Türkiye game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as every single Premier League game).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

How to watch Wales vs Türkiye in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Wales vs Türkiye live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 6:45 a.m. NZST early on on Saturday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 3 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

