Newcastle vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Newcastle hope to keep their dwindling chances of securing European football alive as they face West Ham at St James’ Park — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Newcastle vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs West Ham live stream takes place on Saturday, March 30.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m.

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Newcastle have 10 games left to save their season. A campaign that initially promised so much excitement is in danger of petering out as the Magpies are mired in midtable, out of European competition and both domestic cups. Persistent injuries have plagued the team all year, but even so, this season has been a clear underperformance from a side that upset the status quo last term and qualified for the Champions League.

Newcastle still have a chance of ending the season on high by securing some form of European football for next season, but if they’re to do that, they need to start a winning run and to stop conceding multiple goals a game.

West Ham will make the long journey up to the North East in good spirits. The Hammers are undefeated in their last four Premier League matches and have progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League. Currently sitting in 7th position, a top-6 finish is still within their grasp, which would mark an impressive season for David Moyes' men. The Hammers will also be comforted by their solid recent record at St James’ Park having only lost one of their last five visits to the lopsided stadium.

It’s been a bruising season for Newcastle, but manager Eddie Howe will hope to end on a high. However, overcoming a strong West Ham side will be a tough task. To see how this one plays out make sure you don’t miss the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham from anywhere

Newcastle vs West Ham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Newcastle vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.