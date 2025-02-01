Nascar Cup Series 2025 live streams — how to watch every race this season

After a season that delivered plenty of thrilling finishes and memorable moments, the 2025 Nascar Cup Series looks set to be another entertaining year of racing. Running from February 2 until November 2, reining champion Joey Logano will aim to win the title for the fourth time.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Nascar Cup Series online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Cars will soon roll off the grid for another exciting season of Nascar Cup Series racing, starting with a nostalgic return to the Bowman Gray Stadium for The Clash before the traditional Daytona 500 kicks off the points season.

Three-time champion Logano will start the year as one of the favorites and will be looking to cement his status as one of the all-time greats. The 34-year-old, who has competed in 579 races over the last 17 years, is aiming to join Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson as the only drivers to win four or more titles.

However, it won’t be easy for the veteran driver as there are a host of contenders hoping to dethrone the American. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are both aiming to bounce back after disappointing playoff exits in 2024, while there will be great interest in Kiwi racing legend Shane van Gisbergen who has won three Supercars championships.

With multiple teams growing to three-car operations, an inaugural in-season tournament and a revamped play-off schedule, it’s set to be a hugely entertaining season.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, check out all the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Nascar Cup Series 2025 live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Nascar Cup 2025 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The broadcast rights for the Nascar Cup Series in the U.S. are split amongst a number of companies. Starting in 2025, five Nascar Cup Series races will be broadcast live on Prime Video.

Throughout the season, races can be streamed on Fox Sports, NBC, Peacock and via FloRacing. Fox Sports and NBC are available via cord-cutting services:

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement from just $45.99/month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in select cities.

Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $84.99/month, but you get a 7-day free trial.

Peacock starts from only $7.99/month, or $13.99/month if you'd prefer to ditch the ads.

FloRacing has plans available for $39.99/month paid monthly or $14.99/month paid annually.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream by using a VPN such as Surfshark .

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch the Nascar Cup Series, starting from $45.99/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series 2025 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the season on your usual subscription? You can still watch the 2025 Nascar Cup Series live thanks to the best VPNs (Virtual Private Networks).

These allow your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, meaning they're essential for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is Surfshark .

Surfshark Starter | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.19 per month

Surfshark Starter is great value, speedy and great for streaming. You get access to a super fast VPN, with protection for an unlimited number of devices., and there's even more protection with Alternative ID. The 2-year plan comes to $2.19 per month ($59.13 up front), plus you get three extra months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed here that's showing the Nascar Cup Series and watch it as normal.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viaplay is showing Nascar Cup Series live streams in the U.K.. The service also has the rights to La Liga soccer, and a subscription starts at £11.99/month if you're willing to commit to a year.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Nascar Cup Series live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as Surfshark.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer, including the NFL, F1 and AEW, and costs from $8/month plus tax.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to use their usual service can use a VPN such as Surfshark to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series 2025 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports have the rights to Nascar in Australia. A subscription to Kayo Sports starts at $25/month.

If you're Down Under from the U.S., U.K. or Canada, you can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch all the action as if you were back home.

Nascar Cup Series 2025 schedule

All times are ET:

Sun, Feb 2

8:00 p.m.

Clash at Bowman Gray

Thu, Feb 13

7:00 p.m.

Duel 1

Thu, Feb 13

8:45 p.m.

Duel 2

Sun, Feb 16

2:30 p.m.

Daytona 500

Sun, Feb 23

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

Sun, Mar 2

3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas

Sun, Mar 9

3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

Sun, Mar 16

3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Sun, Mar 23

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Miami

Sun, Mar 30

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Sun, Apr 6

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Sun, Apr 13

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Sun, Apr 27

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Sun, May 4

3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas

Sun, May 11

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas

Sun, May 18

5:30 p.m.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL STAR OPEN RACE

Sun, May 18

8:00 p.m.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL STAR RACE

Sun, May 25

6:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

Sun, Jun 1

7:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville

Sun, Jun 8

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan

Sun, Jun 15

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico City

Sun, Jun 22

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono

Sat, Jun 28

7:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

Sun, Jul 6

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago (Street)

Sun, Jul 13

3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma

Sun, Jul 20

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

Sun, Jul 27

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis

Sun, Aug 3

3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa

Sun, Aug 10

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Sat, Aug 16

7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond

Sat, Aug 23

7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

CUP PLAYOFFS

Sun, Aug 31

6:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Sun, Sep 7

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway

Sat, Sep 13

7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Sun, Sep 21

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire

Sun, Sep 28

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas

Sun, Oct 5

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Road Cours

Sun, Oct 12

5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Sun, Oct 19

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Sun, Oct 26

2:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Sun, Nov 2

3:00 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

More from Tom's Guide