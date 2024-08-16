Man Utd vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Fulham live stream sees the Premier League 2024/25 season get underway as United look to start the campaign with a victory when they welcome the Cottagers to Old Trafford — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Fulham live stream takes place on Friday, August 16.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Aug. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd had a nightmare campaign last term as they finished eighth in the table, their lowest-ever Premier League finish. However, Erik Ten Hag did deliver silverware thanks to victory in the FA Cup final over Man City and it has been a busy summer for the Dutch manager. United have brought in four players, including Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. Could they prove to be the difference for the Red Devils this season?

Fulham enjoyed a comfortable campaign last season as they finished in 13th and were never in danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight. This summer they have had to rebuild after the exits of Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and veteran defender Tim Ream. Marco Silva has brought in some exciting talent, with Ryan Sessegnon returning and Emile Smith Rowe joining from Arsenal.

Fulham secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford last season and are now aiming for consecutive away wins against Man Utd for the first time. Tune in to make sure you don’t miss it. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Fulham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Watch Man Utd vs Fulham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

