Man City vs Plymouth live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

The Man City vs Plymouth live stream features the visiting Pilgrims trying to make lightning strike twice after their fourth round giant-killing of Liverpool, but City's last chance for a trophy could steel their concentration — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Plymouth live stream, date, time, TV channels The Man City vs Plymouth live stream takes place on Saturday, March 1.

► Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 4.45 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Were it not for the FA Cup, most City fans would be desperate for a dispiriting season to already be over. The limp Champions League exit to Real Madrid was compounded by defeat to Liverpool to leave a top-four finish the limit of their Premier League success this term, adding a layer of pressure to a fifth round tie than would usually be expected in March. Top scorer Erling Haaland returned midweek to seal a 1-0 win over Tottenham and the Norwegian and may make his first FA Cup appearance of the season after City labored in beating third-tier Leyton Orient in the previous round.

Plymouth couldn't do it again, could they? Home Park was rocking three weeks ago as Ryan Hardie's penalty did for quadruple-chasing Liverpool in the fourth round, the Pilgrims having already disposed of Premier League Brentford on their own patch in round three. Though still battling relegation to League One to undo a poor start to the season under former Man Utd star Wayne Rooney, the Devonians have improved markedly under new boss Miron Muslic and recently registered back-to-back wins over West Brom and Millwall, who they battered 5-1. Nikola Katic has come in on loan from FC Zurich to shore up the defense and may have his work cut out.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Man City vs Plymouth live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch live content.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Plymouth live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more just below.

How to watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Plymouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Plymouth live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Plymouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Plymouth live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sport will show a Man City vs Plymouth live stream in New Zealand. The game will be broadcast on TV on the channel Sky Sport 3, it can also be streamed using Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide