Man City vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch FA Cup quarter-final game online

Defending FA CUP trophy holder Man City welcome Newcastle to the Etihad Stadium in this all Premier League quarter-final clash — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Newcastle live stream takes place Saturday, March 16.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch FREE on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City are still on course to become the first team in English football history to complete back-to-back trebles. While they are third in the EPL table, they just are a single point off league-leaders Arsenal and are set for a Champions League quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid next month. Meanwhile, in the FA Cup, they face Newcastle, a side that have posed little threat to Pep Guardiola's unrelenting winning machine in the past, and shouldn't present much challenge this time either.

To call Newcastle’s record against Man City over the past 20 years abysmal would be generous. Newcastle have never won at the Etihad Stadium, and last managed to draw at the ground in 2006. Magpies manager Eddie Howe’s record against Pep’s side is similarly atrocious, he’s only bested his Man City counterpart once. However, offering the Toon Army a sliver of hope is the fact Newcastle actually eliminated Man City from the Carabao Cup this season, but that match was played at St James’ Park.

Historical record favors Man City, as does current form. The home side are unbeaten since December 6, while Newcastle cannot stop leaking goals and losing games. Only Sheffield Utd have conceded more goals away from home than Eddie Howe’s men.

The Man City vs Newcastle live stream certainly looks like a very one-sided matchup, but could an FA Cup upset be on the card? You’ll need to tune in to find out, and we’ve all the details you need to watch online from anywhere and for FREE...

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup quarter-final match without spending a penny. That's because the Man City vs Newcastle will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via BBC One with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Man City vs Newcastle live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream as the game will be broadcast on BBC One and streamed free online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 5 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 5:30 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Newcastle live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Newcastle live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Man City vs Newcastle. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

