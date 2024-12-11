Juventus vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

Wednesday's Juventus vs Man City live stream sees the unexpected spectacle of both sides needing a win to bolster their chances of progressing to the next stage of the revamped Champions League. You can watch the Juventus vs Man City live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Juventus vs Man City live stream date, time, channels The Juventus vs Man City live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 11.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 12)

• FREE STREAM — RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sitting respectively at 19th and 17th in the 36-team table, Juve and City would currently only qualify as unseeded teams for the knockout phase play-offs rather than a direct passage to the last 16.

The home side are now over a month since their last win in any competition, with Thiago Motta's men looking more like the Old Lady of the club's nickname. Neither the Juventus board or ultras are known for their patience, and he'll need results to start improving quickly if he wants to stay employed in Turin.

Pep Guardiola's tenure is far more assured, but one win in their last nine games isn't the kind of form the Citizens are used to. Yes they have injuries, but with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all available, you'd bank on their quality shining through soon to steady the ship.

Will that start at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday? Keep reading as we explain how to watch Juventus vs Man City live streams, including where you can watch for free.

Can I watch Juventus vs Man City for free? Lucky viewers in Ireland can watch Juventus vs Man City for FREE on the RTÉ Player. No sign up is required but if you're currently traveling abroad outside of Ireland, you will need to use a VPN to watch on your usual streaming service. Details below.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Juventus vs Man City live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount+, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Juventus vs Man City live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Juventus vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", new Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Juventus vs Man City live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Juventus vs Man City live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN normally costs CA$34.99/month for the flexible plan, or CA$24.99/month if you lock in for the year. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream in Australia

Juventus vs Man City live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscrption.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Juventus vs Man City live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Juventus vs Man City on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

