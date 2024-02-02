Italy vs England live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Italy vs England live stream sees the hosts eager to impress against play Steve Borthwick’s England at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Italy vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Italy vs England live stream takes place on Saturday, February 3.

► Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT / 9:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. AEDT (Feb 4)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In 2022, Italy ended a 36-game losing run in the Six Nations and secured a victory over Australia. However, the Azzurri lost all five games in last year's Six Nations and suffered Sizeable losses to New Zealand and France at the Rugby World Cup.

Now with former Stade Français boss Gonzalo Quesada at the helm, Italy are determined to deliver a fighting performance in Rome with the help of powerful back-rower Sebastian Negri, full-back Ange Capuozzo and fly-half Paolo Garbisi.

While Italy disappointed at the World Cup, England shocked many with their performances and finished in third. Former captain Owen Farrell is unavailable after choosing to play in France, while fly-half Marcus Smith is injured. That should provide an opportunity for the in-form Fin Smith to make his international debut.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Italy vs England live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE Italy vs England live streams

Watch the Italy vs England live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a Italy vs England live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on ITV and via its streaming service ITVX.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Italy vs England live stream. Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Italy vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free Italy vs England live stream as you would at home.

Italy vs England live streams by country

How to watch Italy vs England live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a Italy vs England live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Italy vs England live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal and Bupkis.

Watch Italy vs England for FREE in the U.K.

The Italy vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

Watch a Italy vs England live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Italy vs England live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including an Italy vs England live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an Italy vs England live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.