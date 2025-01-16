Ipswich vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Ipswich vs Brighton live stream will be the first time since 1983 that the Tractors have played host to the Seagulls in the top flight of English football — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6.30 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Both teams progressed comfortably in the FA Cup at the weekend and now return to league action. After their cup win, Kieran McKenna’s men must again focus on gaining points in the league and avoiding relegation. They’ve been in good form recently, getting a fantastic win over a Chelsea and a hard-fought draw with Fulham, so should go into this game with plenty of confidence.

The visitors do though have the attacking prowess to blow away a vulnerable home defence. We know that at their best Fabian Hürzeler’s side can cut through almost any team – something they did to Norwich in the FA Cup. They’ve been drawing a lot in the Premier League though and need to convert those 1-point results into 3. They will see this as an opportunity to do just that.

Here's how to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Ipswich vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Ipswich vs Brighton as normal.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Ipswich vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for the year if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a subscription, you can watch the Ipswich vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Ipswich vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. For those watching on TV, the game will be shown on TNT Sports 2.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN to access your home platforms as usual.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Ipswich vs Brighton stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to use their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Ipswich vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Ipswich vs Brighton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 8:30 a.m. NZDT on Friday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

