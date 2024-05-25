Indianapolis 500 live stream 2024 — how to watch Indy 500 online, start time, starting grid

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place this Memorial Day weekend, with 33 drivers staking their place for an entry into the motor racing history books. You can watch an Indy 500 live stream from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

The so-called "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" (a title that Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix would inevitably also claim) comprises 200 laps of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, equating to a gruelling 500+-mile race that lands, as ever, on Memorial Day in the U.S.

With no less than eight former winners lining up on the starting grid, it's Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin who went fastest in qualifying. Looking to improve on his best 3rd place finish last year, he'd become only the second ever Australian to win the Indy 500 if he manages to go coast to coast (the first being teammate Will Power, who starts alongside him on the front row).

But it's the third Team Penske car on Sunday's front row — that of Josef Newgarden — that will start as favorite to ultimately take the checkered flag. If the 33-year-old Tennessean does lift the Borg-Warner Trophy again this weekend, he'll be just the sixth driver to win back-to-back titles and the first for over 20 years.

So get ready to rev those engines and watch a 2024 Indianapolis 500 live stream online, no matter where in the world you are.

FREE Indy 500 live stream

Generally speaking, Indianapolis 500 live streams are only available to watch on paid services. But in the U.K., Sky Sports is making it free to watch on YouTube.

Full coverage (including Sky's extended build-up) will be shown live on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel. That means you can watch on your computer or on any device that carries the YouTube app, including smartphones, streaming devices and games consoles.

If you're not in the U.K. this weekend, the YouTube stream won't be available to you. That's where a VPN comes in...

How to watch Indy 500 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and want to watch Indy 500 live streams securely on your usual subscription?

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

Global Indianapolis 500 live streams

Watch 2024 Indy 500 in the U.S. without cable and on TV

NBC has television rights for the 2024 Indy 500 nationwide — except in Indiana where it's blacked out. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m PT, with the race officially slated to start at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m PT. Historically, the race takes around three hours.

There are several ways you can access NBC, the most obvious one being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, it is common to most cable plans.

If you're a cord cutter or don't have access to NBC, you also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Alternatively, NBC is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with in excess of 100 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch NBC (in selected regions). It costs from $40/month and include dozens of other great channels — and if you're new to the service, then be sure to look out for its introductory offers such as the first month for half-price.

Fubo is a bit more expensive than Sling but has a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The 100+ channel line-up includes top networks like NBC, Fox, ESPN, Bravo, FX, MTV and many more.

In addition to showing the Indy 500, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content.

How to watch Indy 500 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Racing fans in the U.K. can watch the 2024 Indy 500 live on Sky Sports from 5:45 p.m. BST.

As explained above, it's possible to watch a 2024 Indianapolis 500 live stream absolutely free in the U.K. It will go out on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel.

It will also be available on the main Sky Sports F1 channel (immediately after the conclusion of the Monaco Grand Prix), in addition to the Sky Sports Mix channel that's available on all Sky TV packages.

Not in the U.K. on Sunday? You can watch your usual stream securely – and from anywhere – with Surfshark VPN.

How to watch a 2024 Indy 500 live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show 2024 Indy 500 live streams in Canada.

The race is being shown on TSN3 and 5. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to Surfshark VPN will help you access your usual streaming service safely and securely when traveling overseas.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams 2024 in Australia

Down Under, 2024 Indy 500 live streams are on Stan Sport. It's an early one, though, with the race set to begin at 2:45 a.m. on Monday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub.

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Indy 500 live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Indianapolis 500 starting grid 2024

Here is the starting grid for the 33-car field for the 2024 Indy 500.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Number Driver 1 3 Scott McLaughlin 2 12 Will Power 3 2 Josef Newgarden 4 7 Alexander Rossi 5 17 Kyle Larson 6 14 Santino Ferrucci 7 21 Rinus VeeKay 8 5 Pato O'Ward 9 60 Felix Rosenqvist 10 75 Takuma Sato 11 27 Kyle Kirkwood 12 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay 13 26 Colton Herta 14 10 Álex Palou 15 6 Callum Ilott 16 11 Marcus Armstrong 17 20 Ed Carpenter 18 4 Kyffin Simpson 19 98 Marco Andretti 20 06 Hélio Castroneves 21 9 Scott Dixon 22 78 Agustín Canapino 23 41 Sting Ray Robb 24 33 Christian Rasmussen 25 66 Tom Blomqvist 26 77 Romain Grosjean 27 8 Linus Lundqvist 28 45 Christian Lundgaard 29 24 Conor Daly 30 30 Pietro Fittipaldi 31 51 Katherine Legge 32 28 Marcus Ericsson 33 15 Graham Rahal