France vs England live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 17)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• Ireland — Virgin Media Player (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2024 Six Nations has been a scrappy affair for England, with a narrow victory over a rejuvenated Italy in round one, and another close call with a poor Wales in round two. The third round saw the Red Rose men suffer their only loss so far, coming up short against Scotland. Last week’s result looked more promising as the side easily matched Ireland, with a Marcus Smith drop goal giving them the win in the closing seconds of the game, and keeping their tournament hopes alive in the process.

It’s been a similar affair for France, whose best hope by the time the dust settles this Saturday is a third place finish. An authoritative defeat to Ireland in the first round was followed by a cagey victory over Scotland in round two and a low scoring draw with Italy in round three. A convincing win over Wales last week, though, should give France some momentum heading into their home clash with England in Lyon.

The final game of the 2024 Six Nations is sure to be an epic Super Saturday contest, so read on as we show you how to access France vs England live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE France vs England live streams

If you live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a France vs England live stream for FREE on ITVX at 8 p.m. GMT. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games live on TV or via online streaming.

If you're in Ireland, France vs England live streams are also being broadcast for free there, too via Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Ireland, but aren't at home to watch a France vs England live stream? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN provider right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch France vs England from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on ITVX?

You can still watch France vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — making it ideal for rugby fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch a free France vs England live stream as you would at home.

How to watch a France vs England live stream in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including France vs England, will be shown on Peacock in the U.S. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

If you'd sooner watch on linear TV, CNBC will also be airing the game in the U.S., which can be accessed online via an OTT streaming service such as Fubo. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

Kick-off is at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable France vs England live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL

Watch France vs England for FREE in the U.K.

The France vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN as one of the very best around.

How to watch an France vs England live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch a France vs England live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at the comparatively sociable time of 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub (new users get a 30-day free trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch a France vs England live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a France vs England live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

This game starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, and — as with every Six Nations match — subscribers can watch France vs England using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an France vs England live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Can England still win the Six Nations? Ireland could theoretically lose their game against Scotland on Saturday and still go home with the trophy, however, a tournament win for England isn't impossible. If Ireland were to lose, and do so without earning a bonus point, an England win with a bonus point would see them crowned 2024 Six Nations champions. However, if Ireland did earn a bonus point in defeat, England would need to win with not only the bonus point, but overturn a almighty 79-point difference. A win for the men in green would seal the deal before things even kick off in Lyon.