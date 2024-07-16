England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch women's T20 cricket online and for free

The England vs New Zealand women's T20 match is the final one of this five-game series. The hosts have dominated and will want to put on a show at Lord's, but the visitors will be determined to avoid a whitewash.

Follow our guide below for where to watch England vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs New Zealand women's T20 cricket live stream: TV schedule, dates The England vs New Zealand Women's T20 live stream will take place on Wednesday, July 17.

► Times: 1 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. / 3 a.m. AEST (July 18) / 5 a.m. NZST (July 18)

• FREE — ICC.TV (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Heather Knight’s side has won four of the previous matches in this T20 series and even had the chance to rest and rotate some players. Everyone will have to perform at the Home of Cricket. The skipper and Nat Sciver-Brunt saw their side home at the Oval last time out. It has been Alice Capsey who has been the star with the bat though, not least with her 67 off 60 deliveries in the third match at Canterbury.

It has been a tough tour for the White Ferns. However, they continue to show signs that they will be able to compete at the top of the women’s game in the not-too-distant future. Fran Jonas's bowling has caught the eye and she has claimed some big wickets. Facing sides like England undoubtedly helps them develop.

Here's how to watch every ball of the England vs New Zealand women's T20 match from wherever you are.

Free England vs New Zealand women's T20 live stream

Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch England vs New Zealand women's T20 action for free on the ICC.TV website and mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the England vs New Zealand live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch it for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch England Women vs New Zealand Women from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch England vs New Zealand women's T20 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the England vs New Zealand women's T20 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch women's T20 cricket around the world

Watch England vs New Zealand women's T20 live streams in the U.K.

The England vs New Zealand women's T20 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch women's T20 online in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs New Zealand women's T20 live stream in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch the England vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

As mentioned above, Kiwis can watch the England vs New Zealand women's T20 cricket for free. That is because it is being shown live on the ICC.TV website and app. White Ferns fans will have to be up early though as the action begins at 5 a.m. NZST.

If you're a Kiwi abroad and want to catch the action, you'll need to download a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch ENG vs NZ women's T20 online in Australia

Aussies can watch England vs New Zealand women's T20 cricket on Kayo Sports. Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25 and there is a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as NordVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

Watch England vs New Zealand women's T20 live streams in India

The England vs New Zealand women's T20 series is not being broadcast on TV in India. Instead, fans in the country will have to use the Fancode website and app. A pass for this match costs 25 Rupees. You can buy a monthly pass for 199 Rupees or an annual pass for 999 Rupees and get access to a whole range of cricket from around the world.

If you already subscribe to one of the service but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.