Davis vs Martin live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

The Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight for the former's WBA lightweight title features two unbeaten boxers and the near guarantee that someone's 0 has got to go. It's a real clash of styles, too, which makes this fight — which includes David Benavidez in the co-main event — a fascinating proposition, especially in what will be 'Tank' Davis' first fight in a year.

Davis vs Martin live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

► Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 16) / 10 a.m. AEST (June. 16)

► Davis vs Martin: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 16) / 1 p.m. AEST (June 16)

• U.S. / RoW — Amazon Prime Video PPV / PPV.com

• U.K. — Amazon Prime Video PPV

Davis returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year and will want to look good in getting rid of the ring rust. Tank's last bout was a savage stoppage of Ryan Garcia — the Baltimore native has only gone the distance twice in 29 previous fights — but he's since had to contend with serious issues outside the ring, including violating a stay-at-home court order after a hit-and-run crash. Having served 44 days in prison as a result, the 29-year-old wants to look good, with a possible unification bout against Shakur Stevenson on the agenda.

Martin may be contesting his first fight among the elite but the Detroit boxer is unbeaten and has shown decent skills in his rise to world level. He's quick, got good hands and is a fine boxer on the back foot — stick to that sort of moving gameplan and the 29-year-old Ghost stands a chance. His biggest problem, though, may be getting a decision from the Vegas house in a fight Davis is expected to win.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Davis vs Martin live streams from anywhere — in the U.S. or abroad. Plus, we analyse a stacked undercard that features former super middleweight champion David Benavidez's debut up at light heavyweight.

You can still watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

NordVPN is a popular VPN service.

Davis vs Martin live streams by country

How to watch the Davis vs Martin live stream in the U.S.

For boxing fans in the U.S., the Davis vs Martin fight is available via Amazon Prime Video PPV for $74.99. It is the latest in the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) promotional deal with the streaming service after the promoter's previous deal with Showtime Boxing lapsed. Plenty of the old Showtime faces have made the switch, so you'll be in good hands.

Unfortunately, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually) or subscribe only to Prime Video ($8.99 per month), there's no discount to access the PPV fight.

The Davis vs Martin fight is also available on PPV.com for $74.99.

How to watch Davis vs Martin live streams in the U.K.

Good news, big fight fans in the U.K., you can also livestream the Davis vs Martin bout on Amazon Prime Video PPV platform. Better still, it's one of the cheaper options around.

For boxing fans in Blighty, it'll set you back £19.99 to watch the Davis vs Martin main event and a packed undercard. Unfortunately, like in the States, there's no discount if you already have Amazon Prime memberships.

Davis vs Martin ringwalks are expected at 4 a.m. BST early on Sunday morning.

Can you watch Davis vs Martin live streams in Canada?

The Davis vs Martin big fight live stream in the great white north will be shown on PPV.com. The price again in Canada is $74.99.

How to watch Davis vs Martin live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports | Davis vs Martin | AU$49.95

The Davis vs Martin card is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday, June 16, with the main event expected to start around 1 p.m. AEST. The Davis vs Martin fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout — anyone can order it for AU$49.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.) Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Davis vs Martin tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Gervonta Davis Frank Martin Nationality U.S. U.S. Date of birth November 7th, 1994 January 12th, 1995 Height 5' 5' 5' 8" Reach 67.5" 68" Total fights 29 18 Record 29-0 (27 KOs) 18-0 (12 KOs)

Davis vs Martin fight card

Who is on the Davis vs Martin card? There's plenty on the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard to whet the appetite for the main event. Principally, David Benavidez — the WBC interim super middleweight champion for an eternity because Canelo Alvarez refuses to fight him — will move up for his first fight at light heavyweight, where he'll face Olksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC interim strap. The WBC interim is also on the line at super lightweight as Gary Antuanne Russell faces Alberto Puello, while the full WBC title is on the line in Carlos Adames vs Terrell Gausha.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin; For Davis' WBA lightweight belt

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk; WBC interim light heavyweight belt

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello; WBC interim super lightweight belt

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha; WBC middleweight belt

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez; Super featherweight

Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez; Welterweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis; Middleweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz; Super middleweight

Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras; Super featherweight

Kevin Ayala vs. Jimmy Delgadillo; Featherweight

Stacey Selby vs. Kevin Walker; Super lightweight

Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore; Super featherweight

Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder; Super bantamweight

Reina Tellez vs. TBA; Featherweight

Amador Mendez vs. TBA; Lightweight

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin odds

Unsurprisingly given his experience in the squared circle and fearsome reputation, Davis is a big favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -700. Martin is +425 to win.