Celtic vs Club Brugge live stream free — How to watch Champions League online

The Celtic vs Club Brugge stream sees the Scottish champions looking for a victory that would strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League – you can potentially watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Celtic vs Club Brugge live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Celtic vs Club Brugge live stream takes place today (Wednesday, November 27).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 28)

• FREE STREAM — RTÉ Player (IRE)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Despite falling to an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, Celtic have enjoyed a sensational start to the season. The Bhoys are undefeated in the Scottish Premiership, winning 11 of their 12 games, and have seven points from their first four games in Europe. Having beaten RB Leipzig 3-1 last time out, confidence will be high for the arrival of their Belgian visitors.

Club Brugge have been somewhat inconsistent this season but head to Celtic Park on the back of an impressive run. The Belgian champions are unbeaten in their last six games, including a thumping 7-0 win over Sint-Truidense VV in their last fixture. They’ve also shown how dangerous they can be in the Champions League after securing a 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa earlier this month.

Tune in today, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

How to watch Celtic vs Club Brugge for free

Watch Celtic vs Club Brugge FREE on RTÉ Player



Celtic vs Club Brugge will be live and free on the RTÉ 2 TV channel and RTÉ Player streaming service in the Republic of Ireland. Traveling outside of Ireland? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celtic vs Club Brugge from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Celtic vs Brugge live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland, but want to unblock your usual Irish stream, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing Celtic vs Club Brugge and watch the game.

Watch Celtic vs Club Brugge in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Celtic vs Club Brugge live stream on Paramount Plus. It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the SHOWTIME content and no commercials, but there is a handy Black Friday streaming deal that drops the price to just $2.99/month for the first two months, for new and former subscribers.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Celtic vs Club Brugge live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99/month – dropping to $2.99/month for the first two months this Black Friday – get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Watch Celtic vs Club Brugge in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is broadcasting tonight's Celtic match live stream in the U.K. – TNT Sports 3 is the channel you'll need to tune into.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Celtic vs Club Brugge in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Celtic vs Club Brugge live stream on DAZN.

There's a brilliant Black Friday deal currently live, with the price of the Monthly Flex plan cut by more than 50%, down from CA$34.99/month to CA$14.99/month. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Where to watch Celtic vs Club Brugge in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Celtic vs Club Brugge live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable AU$27 per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Celtic vs Club Brugge online in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Out of New Zealand at the moment? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN abroad.

Have Celtic ever won the Champions League? On May 25, 1967, Celtic defeated Inter Milan 2–1 at the Estádio Nacional in Lisbon, Portugal to become the first British team to win the European Cup. They remain the only Scottish team to have reached the final of this tournament.

