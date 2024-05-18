Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream sees the curtain come down on these two teams' seasons — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Sunday (May 19).

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Monday, May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Burnley and Nottm Forest were fighting for the same objective this season, but only one of them achieved it.

Five points adrift of safety heading into the final weekend, Burnley have officially been relegated from the EPL. They have not been out of the bottom three at all this campaign, so manager Vincent Kompany cannot argue that his team deserved anything more.

Nottm Forest are not mathematically safe just yet, but their goal-difference advantage over Luton means it would take an astonishing turn of events for them to go down from here. Anyway, avoiding defeat at Turf Moor would secure their top-flight status no matter the outcome of Luton's meeting with Fulham.

Both sides will be looking to end the season on a high. For all their struggles, Burnley have played some bright, attacking soccer at times. We should see more of the same on Sunday.

Yet the Clarets' openness without the ball has really cost them. That is a weakness that Nottm Forest will look to exploit with quick breaks down the flanks led by Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga.

With the pressure off both sides, we'll hopefully be in store for an enjoyable encounter in this one.

Watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us

Can you watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.. But U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights have been split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports showed 128 matches live, while TNT Sports showed 52 matches, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest in Canada

Canadians can watch a Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest in Australia

Aussies can watch a Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Burnley vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Burnley vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.