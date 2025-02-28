Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

The Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream is an FA Cup fifth round clash that follows just a week after the teams met at Dean Court in the Premier League. Wolves seem to have the Cherries' number and may fancy another win — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream, date, time, TV channels The Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream takes place on Saturday, March 1.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday).

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bournemouth haven't beaten Wolves in their own backyard in five attempts, dating back to 2015, and last weekend fell to a 1-0 defeat against their FA Cup fifth round opponents at Dean Court. The Cherries also lost 2-1 to Brighton midweek, so boss Andoni Iraola will have more reason than ever to inspire his high-pressing charges to victory. Within touching distance of European football for the first time, Dorset's finest beat West Brom 5-1 in the third round, while goals from Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Jebbison saw off Everton in the previous round. Ilya Zabarnyi serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Wolves last weekend.

Wolves have shown improvements under Vitor Pereira and have won two of their last four Premier League games, including that 1-0 win at Dean Court. Though the Black Country boys lost 2-1 at home to Fulham in midweek and remain in danger of the Premier League drop, Matheus Cunha continues to impress up front for last season's FA Cup quarter-finalists, the Brazilian having scored in four successive fixtures in the tournament – against Bristol City and Blackburn this term and West Brom and Brentford in 2023/24. In-form midfielder Joao Gomes is one to watch.

You won't want to miss this one so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling abroad right now and want to watch your regular U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN.

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been selected for for live broadcast and games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from anywhere.

For the 24/25 season, BBC iPlayer and ITVX are the places to go for live FA Cup coverage, but Bournemouth vs Wolves is one of the rare games not to be one of them.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Sportsnet has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada, so that's what you need to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the Great White North.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand and Bournemouth vs Wolves will be on Sky Sport 4 at 4 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can access coverage via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using a VPN service.

