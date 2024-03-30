Tszyu vs Fundora live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora fight for the Australian's WBO light middleweight title and the vacant WBC belt is about more than just the belt. The Soul Taker is making his U.S. debut, in Las Vegas, after taking Down Under by storm and it also represents the start of PBC's new broadcasting deal with Amazon.

It's going to be a fascinating contest — and you can watch Tszyu vs Fundora live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Tszyu vs Fundora live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024

► Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Mar. 31) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 31).

► Joshua vs Ngannou: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. BST (Mar. 31) / 2:30 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 31).

• U.S. / RoW — Amazon Prime Video PPV / PPV.com

• U.K. — Triller TV+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Tim Tszyu has been knocking out world title challengers Down Under for years now. World champion since besting Tony Harrison in March 2023, the 29-year-old – son of former undisputed world light welterweight champion Kostya – Tszyu has heavy hands and should have made Saturday's U.S. debut against former world champions Keith Thurman but injury put that fight on hold. Tszyu hits hard to the body and will want to put on a show as he seeks to become a crossover star worldwide.

Fundora, though, will be no pushover. The 26-year-old Floridian lost his first professional bout last time out a year to Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC strap and knows this will be the toughest fight of his career. A tricky southpaw, he boxes well on the back foot and will try to stay out of range as long as he can, his defeat of Carlos Ocampo – whom Tszyu has also beaten – on points provides the gameplan as he seeks to become world champion.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Tszyu vs Fundora live streams from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad. Plus, we analyse a stacked undercard that features four world title bouts.

Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching boxing on your regular subscription?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Tszyu vs Fundora live streams by country

How to watch the Tszyu vs Fundora live stream in the U.S.

For boxing fans in the U.S., the Tszyu vs Fundora fight is available via Amazon Prime Video PPV for $69.95. It is the first in the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) promotional deal with the streaming service after the promoter's previous deal with Showtime Boxing lapsed.

Unfortunately, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually) or subscribe only to Prime Video ($8.99 per month), there's no discount to access the PPV fight.

The Tszyu vs Fundora fight is also available on PPV.com for $69.99.

If you're outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch the Tszyu vs Fundora live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Tszyu vs Fundora live streams in the U.K.

Good news, big fight fans in the U.K., you can livestream Tszyu vs Fundora bout on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Best known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Tszyu vs Fundora ringwalks are expected at 4:30 p.m. BST early on Sunday morning, with the clocks having gone forward by an hour just before.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Tszyu vs Fundora online, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

Can you watch Tszyu vs Fundora live streams in Canada?

At the time of writing, unfortunately, there isn't a broadcaster announced for a Tszyu vs Fundora live stream in Canada. We'll keep checking for any late deals that have been done, though, and update this page if we find anything.

In Canada on vacation right now? Use a VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Tszyu vs Fundora live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports | Tszyu vs Fundora | AU$69.95

The Tszyu vs Fundora card is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, March 31, with the main event expected to start around 4:30 p.m. AEDT. The Tszyu vs Fundora fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don't have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$69.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There's no lock-in contract, so you're free to cancel anytime.)

Tszyu vs Fundora tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tim Tszyu Sebastian Fundora Nationality Australian U.S. Date of birth November 2nd, 1994 December 28th, 1997 Height 5' 9' 6' 5.5" Reach 70.5" 80" Total fights 24 22 Record 24-0 (17 KOs) 20-1-1 (13 KOs)

Tszyu vs Fundora fight card

Who is on the Tszyu-Fundora card? There's plenty on the Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora undercard to whet your appetite for the big headline bout. The main event is one of, count them, four world title bouts on an absolutely packed card as PBC delivers its first show on Amazon Prime PPV. Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title in the chief support and before them, Erislandy Lara puts his WBA middleweight strap on the line against Michael Zerafa. In the first world title bout of the evening, Julio Cesar Martinez defends the WBC flyweight belt against Angelino Cordova.

Tim Tszyu (c) vs. Sebastian Fundora for the WBC and WBO super welterweight title

for the WBC and WBO super welterweight title Rolando Romero (c) vs. Isaac Cruz for the WBA super lightweight title

Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Michael Zerafa for the WBA middleweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova for the WBC flyweight title

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC super welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis; Middleweights

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora odds

Unsurprisingly given his experience in the squared circle, Tszyu is a huge favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -525. Fundora is +370 to win.