Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream: How to watch FIFA Intercontinental Cup final 2024

The Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream, on Wednesday, will be the inaugural final of FIFA's revamped Intercontinental Cup and it could be an early Christmas cracker — and here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — Watch on beIN Sports via Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's been an inconsistent season for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are peerless when it comes to major finals, especially when becoming a tournament's inaugural winners is up for grabs. FIFA's revamped Intercontinental Cup – with next summer's expanded Club World Cup meaning the governing body has reverted to the tournament's old name last used in 2004 – has seen Carlo Ancelotti's side receive a bye through to the final but that's no guarantee of success. Madrid drew 3-3 with near-neighbors Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, with defensive frailties continuing despite Vinicius Jr's return from injury up front.

Pachuca, meanwhile, have won through two rounds already to reach the final, having disposed of newly crowned Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo and AFC Champions League winners Al Ahly in successive fixtures. Though struggling domestically this season with just three wins from 17 league games, the CONCACAF Champions Cup winners from Mexico can still count on Salomon Rondon's goals to cause their illustrious opponents problems.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top – find out where to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch your chosen Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream on the beIN Sports channel.

For cord cutters, your best bet is Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network and beIN Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. beIN Sports is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA Network and beIN Sports.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream in the U.K.

For football fans in the U.K., DAZN has the exclusive rights to show the Real Madrid vs Pachuca match on December 18.

Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription with a month's access to the streaming service costing just £14.99 per month on a 12-month contract. You can make even bigger savings by purchasing an annual subscription for just £119.99.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca online, you'll need to get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN to access your home subscriptions.

As well as FIFA Intercontinental Cup football, DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing fights of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid live stream on beIN Sports or via streaming service Fubo.

As well as the Intercontinental Cup, Fubo's Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches and games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 1-week trial.

As well as the Intercontinental Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream in New Zealand

The Real Madrid vs Pachuca live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Intercontinental Cup soccer in New Zealand.

Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing TV package. Or go for a standalone plan for $14.99/month or $149.99/year after a 1-week trial.

Kick-off for this game is at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

