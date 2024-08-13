Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream: How to watch Champions League 2024 qualifier game online

The Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream will see two sides with proud European records meet at historic Hampden Park in an attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League play-off — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN potentially for free.

Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream takes place on Tuesday, August 13.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Aug. 14)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC iPlayer (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Rangers had Cyriel Dessers to thank last week when the striker rescued a 1-1 draw against Kyiv in Poland with a 94th-minute equaliser. The Nigerian international scored again in the 2-1 win over Motherwell at the weekend and will hope to continue his impressive start to the season by helping the Scottish giants edge closer to the new-look Champions League group stage.

However, it won’t be easy for Paul Clement’s side. Dynamo Kyiv are looking to build on an excellent season where they finished second in the Ukrainian league. They kicked off the new season with a 2-1 league win over Veres Rivne and will be confident they can pull off an upset, especially with Andriy Yarmolenko looking back to his very best since returning to his former club.

The winners of the tie will take on either Red Bull Salzburg or FC Twente for a place in the new 'league phase' of Europe’s elite competition. Read on for all the details on how to watch a Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream online and potentially for free.

How to watch Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv from anywhere

Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, or another service, and watch the game.

Watch Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British football fans are in luck as, while paid subscription channel TNT Sports will once again be the exclusive home of the Champions League tournament, this qualifying round is available to watch on the BBC. That means that the Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream will be broadcast for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv in the U.S. and rest of the world?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. and most other locations might be out of luck. The only other countries where there is an official broadcaster for the Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv live stream are Brazil (Canal GOAT), Croatia, (Arena Sport 1), Iran (IRIB Varzesh) and Ukraine (2+2).

That said, it's very often the case that UEFA club matches are live streamed on UEFA TV in places where the broadcast rights have not been taken up. Unfortunately, it's never a 100% certainty but do take a look.

If not, the it's worth remembering that U.K. license fee payers in the U.S. or anywhere else in the world can use a VPN to watch Rangers vs Dynamo Kyiv free on the BBC.