Oilers vs Panthers live stream: How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 online, NHL TV schedule, channels

The Panthers have made an immediate return to the Stanley Cup Finals, and unlike last year, they’re healthy. What they’re up against, however, is a potent cocktail of yearning, national pride and sheer championship-worthy quality. Led by Connor McDavid, this Oilers team features four of the top five points-scorers in the NHL Playoffs, and they’re doing it for Canada.

Jurassic Park – the original – was in the cinemas the last time a team from north of the border laid hands on the Stanley Cup, an aberration that becomes all the more remarkable when you consider that eight of the last 10 winners of the trophy at that point were Canadian teams, a spell that included the Oilers’ run of five titles in seven seasons and the best of the Wayne Gretzky years.

Is it better to have loved and lost to have never loved at all? The Panthers are one of just 11 teams never to have held the famous old cup aloft but, in their defence, they didn’t even exist during the Oilers’ heyday.

In McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, Kris Knoblauch has the three most prolific players of the postseason in his ranks – a three-headed monster that will be haunting Paul Maurice's dreams. Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett will need to be at their snarling best, while Matthew Tkachuk, who has history with the Oilers from his time with the Flames, does the rest.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

Watch Stanley Cup Finals in Canada

Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is being shown for free on CBC TV in Canada but not on CBC Gem. The streaming rights belong to Sportsnet.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports, both on Sportsnet and Sportsnet Plus. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Stanley Cup Finals live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch Oilers vs Panthers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Oilers vs Panthers series on your subscriptions?

Watch Stanley Cup Finals in the U.S.

In the U.S., all seven games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals are set to be shown on both ABC and ESPN3. They will also be on ESPN+ ($10.99 monthly, $109.99 per year or as part of the Disney Bundle.).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get either of the channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Oilers vs Panthers TV schedule 2024 for the U.S.

(All times ET)

Saturday, June 8

8 p.m. – Game 1: Oilers vs Panthers | ABC & ESPN3

Monday, June 10

8 p.m. – Game 2: Oilers vs Panthers | ABC & ESPN3

Thursday, June 13

8 p.m. – Game 3: Panthers vs Oilers | ABC & ESPN3

Saturday, June 15

8 p.m. – Game 4: Panthers vs Oilers | ABC & ESPN3

Tuesday, June 18

8 p.m. – Game 5: Oilers vs Panthers | ABC & ESPN3

Friday, June 21

8 p.m. – Game 6: Panthers vs Oilers | ABC & ESPN3

Monday, June 24

8 p.m. – Game 7: Oilers vs Panthers | ABC & ESPN3

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals in the U.K.

Premier Sports is once again the home of the NHL in the U.K., following the closure of Viaplay.

A subscription costs £9.99 per month, and the platform also carries international soccer and Tp14 and URC rugby.

Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in Australia

Aussies will find Stanley Cup Finals live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Stanley Cup Finals, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

