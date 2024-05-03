Man City vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Wolves live stream is another crucial fixture in a thrilling title race. This will not be an easy task for the reigning champions — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels Man City vs Wolves live streams will be available on Saturday, May 4.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (May 5)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Old Gold continue to impress under Gary O’Neil, however, they suffered a couple of defeats before claiming a much-needed win against Luton Town last time out.

For the Citizens, nothing but a win will do, although they haven’t always been at their best while navigating a packed recent schedule. Most worrying for their opponents is that Erling Haaland is back connecting well with Kevin De Bruyne and back amongst the goals.

This is likely to be a tense, tight game so read and we will tell you how you can watch a Man City vs Wolves live stream online and from anywhere.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Man City vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man City vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Man City vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to Sky Sports Premier League to your package. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Man City vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Man City vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

