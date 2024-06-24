Eastbourne International 2024: live stream tennis from anywhere, schedule

With the grass court season in full swing and Wimbledon just a few weeks away, players from the ATP and WTA Tour will look to make a statement at the Eastbourne International which runs from June 24-29 at Devonshire Park.

Held at one of the oldest grass court venues in the world, the Eastbourne International always attracts an array of talent and this year is no different. In the women’s draw, eight of the current top 20 will be in action, including 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number five Jessica Pegula and in-form American Danielle Collins.

French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini will also be a danger, as will four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Latvian ace Jelena Ostapenko. There will also be an opportunity for fans to cheer on home favorites, including former US Open champion Emma Radacanu and British number one Katie Boulter who recently won the Nottingham Open.

The men’s event should be equally entertaining as there is a mix of past champions and rising stars. Two-time winner Taylor Fritz is the top seed but there are plenty of contenders for the crown, such as fellow American Tommy Paul and world number 17 Alexander Bublik.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Eastbourne International from anywhere.

How to watch the 2024 Eastbourne International for free

There's great news if you're a tennis fan and live in U.K. — you can watch a live stream of the Eastbourne International absolutely free. That's because the tournament will be broadcast on BBC channels and streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while the Eastbourne International is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the BBC's streaming service. Use a VPN to unblock iPlayer when traveling outside the U.K.. Details below.

Watch the 2024 Eastbourne International from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

How to watch the 2024 Eastbourne International online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Eastbourne International tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Eastbourne International.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Eastbourne International.

How to watch 2024 Eastbourne International live streams in the U.K.

Tennis fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching Eastbourne International live streams, as the tournament will be broadcast on BBC channels and streamed live via BBC iPlayer. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the tournament on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're traveling outside the U.K., then you can still watch Eastbourne International live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Eastbourne International live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Eastbourne International on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Eastbourne International 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

2024 Eastbourne International schedule

First round: Monday 24, Tuesday 25 June

Second Round: Wednesday 26 June

Quarter-finals: Thursday, 27 June

Semi-finals: Friday, 28 June

Finals: Saturday 29 June