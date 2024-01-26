Chiefs vs Ravens live stream: How to watch the AFC Championship online, start time and odds

The NFL is abuzz as we head into the Chiefs vs Ravens live stream, due in no small part to all of the drama and celebrity interest surrounding the AFC Championship game. Whoever wins this game will find their way to Super Bowl 2024. All signs point to it being a competitive game so you won't want to miss this NFL live stream.

Chiefs vs Ravens channel, start time The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream airs on Sunday, January 28

• Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 29)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

This matchup looks downright spectacular on paper. You'll see two outstanding quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson — battling it out, along with two defenses that have proven outstanding all year long.

For the Ravens, the recipe is quite simple: allow Lamar Jackson to be Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is well on his way to securing the season's Most Valuable Player award, and his playoff run has been no less valuable. Jackson looked impressive in the Ravens' easy win last week over the Texans, not only with strong passing but also with more than 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

To stop Jackson, the Kansas City Chiefs defense will need to be on top of its game. As mentioned, not only can he beat you in the air, but he can also beat you on the ground. If the Chiefs aren't prepared for that, it could be a bad night for the team.

That said, the Ravens have their work cut out for them, too. Mahomes is one of the league's best quarterbacks and is well on his way to securing a spot in the Hall of Fame. It doesn't hurt that he has tight end Travis Kelce on the receiving end of Mahomes' big throws. Mahomes is still looking for one more good option in his wide receiver corps, but it certainly didn't slow him down last week.

This Chiefs vs Ravens live stream for the AFC crown promises to be a high-intensity affair and you won't want to miss it. DraftKings has the Chiefs as four-point underdogs on the road, a rare position for Mahomes, and the over/under is set at 44 points. Read on to learn more about how to watch Chiefs vs Ravens when it airs on CBS at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs vs Ravens?

After cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at last week's divisional game in Buffalo, and getting a nice heart sign from Kelce, Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance for the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Ravens.

Of course, for security reasons, Swift and her team haven't confirmed that she'll be in attendance, but considering she's been at nearly a dozen games this year, it seems likely she'll be at the biggest game so far.

That might be good news for the Chiefs: they've won eight out of the 11 games she's attended.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Ravens the usual way, you can still watch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Ravens live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which you can get for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is broadcasting the Chiefs vs Ravens live stream. Chances are, it is.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live stream in the UK

If you're an American football fan and find yourself in the UK, you can watch Chiefs vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream starts on Sky Sports Main Event Sunday (Jan. 28) at 8 p.m. GMT.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Chiefs vs Ravens is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Chiefs vs Ravens live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.